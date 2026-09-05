The FIA has confirmed that Kimi Antonelli will take a 30-place grid penalty for Sunday's Italian Grand Prix.

It was well known that the championship leader would head to the back of the field for his home race this weekend for taking a new power unit outside of his annual allotment, and the extent of his penalty has now been revealed.

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Red Bull star 'almost certain' to miss Spanish Grand Prix in further injury blow

Isack Hadjar is reportedly in a race against time to get back to fitness for the Spanish Grand Prix next weekend - a race he may struggle to win.

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The Frenchman missed F1's return post-summer break at Zandvoort last month with a broken wrist sustained while training, and is absent once again this weekend at the Italian Grand Prix.

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Lewis Hamilton says he changed everything at Ferrari - 'They weren't ready for it'

Lewis Hamilton has spoken in depth about the change he has implemented at Ferrari since joining the iconic F1 team in early 2025.

This is a very different Scuderia which is preparing for its biggest weekend of the year, the home Italian Grand Prix at Monza. Twelve months is a long time in motorsport.

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Monaco Grand Prix result changes AGAIN as F1 star loses podium

For the second time this season the Monaco Grand Prix has been changed, with Pierre Gasly losing his podium for the Alpine team.

Gasly had finished third on the road in the race back in June, but was handed a post-race penalty demoting him to seventh, with Isack Hadjar claiming the final podium spot behind race winner Kimi Antonelli and second place Lewis Hamilton.

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Controversial F1 team boss launches extraordinary McLaren attack after Monaco ruling

Flavio Briatore has hit out at the process by which a podium finish was taken away from Alpine driver Pierre Gasly this week, seeming to suggest the appearance of some bias in the FIA Court of Appeal process.

Gasly was demoted back down to seventh in the Monaco Grand Prix results on Saturday when that court decided that his penalties from that race should be applied, despite an error in the pitlane speed detectors.

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Fernando Alonso fires warning to F1 and finally reveals what will make him stay at Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso has warned that 'this isn't the F1 we want' as he reveals what could make him stay at Aston Martin.

With Max Verstappen's new deal having been signed at Red Bull, Alonso's F1 future is arguably the biggest story in the paddock, with rumours over an Aston Martin exit and possible retirement having persisted throughout the season.

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