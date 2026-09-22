Max Verstappen makes decision on racing series switch despite success of father Jos
Max Verstappen makes decision on racing series switch despite success of father Jos
Max won't be tempted and for very good reasonMake us your Google favorite
Red Bull F1 superstar Max Verstappen has ruled out making a switch to rally car racing despite the success of his father Jos.
Despite being a vocal critic of F1's current regulations, Max Verstappen has committed his future to the sport by signing a huge new deal with Red Bull last month. However, he has previously not been shy to take his talents elsewhere and try out different forms of racing.
Last year and earlier this, for example, he tried his hand at GT racing, with the four-time world champion having competed in the NLS2 race at the Nürburgring in March, as well as the 24 Hours of the Nürburgring race back in May.
Reports suggest he could once again take part in a GT racing event at Portimao in October, but don't expect to see Max driving a rally car any time soon.
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Max Verstappen rules out 'dangerous' rally switch
That is according to the man himself, who has branded it as 'too dangerous' and not worth the risk now that he has become a father.
Verstappen's decision comes despite his father Jos having enjoyed success in rallying in recent seasons, winning the Belgian Rally Championship in 2025 and a string of rallying events in recent years.
On the flip side, Jos has also experienced the dangers of rallying, thankfully escaping unhurt after a serious crash at the Rallye de Wallonie in April.
"I think it's cool and a lot of fun, but I just find it too dangerous," Verstappen told German publication BILD.
"Of course, anything can happen - I could get up after this interview and be hit by a bus. But in rallying, the danger is always there. If you make even one mistake at that high speed, your car will crash into a tree.
"The risk just isn't worth it to me. Especially since I've become a father now."
Max added that his family tend to have a hands-off approach when it comes to his racing and what he takes part in, but that they would likely intervene in the event he wanted to go rallying.
"They generally let me decide freely about the things I want to do," he explained. "But in this case, they'd probably say that's not possible."
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