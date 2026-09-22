close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Max Verstappen at Zandvoort

Max Verstappen makes decision on racing series switch despite success of father Jos

Max Verstappen at Zandvoort — Photo: © IMAGO

Max Verstappen makes decision on racing series switch despite success of father Jos

Max won't be tempted and for very good reason

Simmey Hannifin Donaldson
F1 Editor
Motorsport journalist covering F1 since 2024
 Google Make us your Google favorite

Red Bull F1 superstar Max Verstappen has ruled out making a switch to rally car racing despite the success of his father Jos.

Despite being a vocal critic of F1's current regulations, Max Verstappen has committed his future to the sport by signing a huge new deal with Red Bull last month. However, he has previously not been shy to take his talents elsewhere and try out different forms of racing.

Last year and earlier this, for example, he tried his hand at GT racing, with the four-time world champion having competed in the NLS2 race at the Nürburgring in March, as well as the 24 Hours of the Nürburgring race back in May.

Reports suggest he could once again take part in a GT racing event at Portimao in October, but don't expect to see Max driving a rally car any time soon.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton escapes, Mercedes masterplan and Verstappen Le Mans statement

Max Verstappen rules out 'dangerous' rally switch

That is according to the man himself, who has branded it as 'too dangerous' and not worth the risk now that he has become a father.

Verstappen's decision comes despite his father Jos having enjoyed success in rallying in recent seasons, winning the Belgian Rally Championship in 2025 and a string of rallying events in recent years.

On the flip side, Jos has also experienced the dangers of rallying, thankfully escaping unhurt after a serious crash at the Rallye de Wallonie in April.

"I think it's cool and a lot of fun, but I just find it too dangerous," Verstappen told German publication BILD.

"Of course, anything can happen - I could get up after this interview and be hit by a bus. But in rallying, the danger is always there. If you make even one mistake at that high speed, your car will crash into a tree.

"The risk just isn't worth it to me. Especially since I've become a father now."

Max added that his family tend to have a hands-off approach when it comes to his racing and what he takes part in, but that they would likely intervene in the event he wanted to go rallying.

"They generally let me decide freely about the things I want to do," he explained. "But in this case, they'd probably say that's not possible."

READ MORE: Christian Horner's blocked takeover allows unwanted buyer to step in

F1 SCHEDULE: Next race moved to new day, major questions remain as Iran war escalates

Related

F1 Red Bull Max Verstappen Jos Verstappen

More F1 news

Latest F1 news

Baffling Max Verstappen F1 issue cannot be fixed admit Red Bull

Baffling Max Verstappen F1 issue cannot be fixed admit Red Bull

  • Today 09:45
F1 Odds: Azerbaijan Grand Prix favourites and the grim reality for Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari

F1 Odds: Azerbaijan Grand Prix favourites and the grim reality for Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari

  • 30 minutes ago
F1 cannot stop punching itself in the face and shorter races are the knockout blow

F1 cannot stop punching itself in the face and shorter races are the knockout blow

  • 1 hour ago
Red Bull announce driver change for F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Red Bull announce driver change for F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

  • Today 10:57
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton set for Ferrari boost as major rule change gets approval

F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton set for Ferrari boost as major rule change gets approval

  • Today 07:30
F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix weather forecast - latest from Baku

F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix weather forecast - latest from Baku

  • Today 15:55

Just in

19:45
F1 Odds: Azerbaijan Grand Prix favourites and the grim reality for Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari
18:44
F1 cannot stop punching itself in the face and shorter races are the knockout blow
15:55
F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix weather forecast - latest from Baku
13:45
F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix schedule and times as race moved forward
12:27
F1 2027 Grid with seven seats still open and one massive question mark
F1 news

Recommended by the editors

F1 Odds: Azerbaijan Grand Prix favourites and the grim reality for Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari Azerbaijan Grand Prix

F1 Odds: Azerbaijan Grand Prix favourites and the grim reality for Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari

30 minutes ago
F1 cannot stop punching itself in the face and shorter races are the knockout blow F1 Analysis

F1 cannot stop punching itself in the face and shorter races are the knockout blow

1 hour ago
F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix schedule and times as race moved forward Azerbaijan Grand Prix

F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix schedule and times as race moved forward

Today 13:45
F1 2027 Grid with seven seats still open and one massive question mark F1 2027

F1 2027 Grid with seven seats still open and one massive question mark

Today 12:27
Ontdek het op Google Play
x