F1 News Today: Hamilton escapes, Mercedes masterplan and Verstappen Le Mans statement

Lewis Hamilton was all smiles again after escaping the tension at Ferrari for a mini world tour with girlfriend Kim Kardashian.

After stops in Paris and London, the 41-year-old seven-time world champion jetted in to Los Angeles over the weekend for a special gala.

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Christian Horner 'perfect man' to fix Ferrari as F1 star highlights Vasseur's 'big mistake'

Former Red Bull F1 boss Christian Horner has been hailed as the 'perfect man' to fix Ferrari after the recent drama between Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc.

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The Italian team have been in the headlines for all of the wrong reasons lately, with on-track tension between Hamilton and Leclerc making the news after high-profile incidents at the Dutch and Italian Grands Prix.

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Mercedes F1 chief delivers terrible news for Ferrari and McLaren

Mercedes trackside engineering director Andrew Shovlin has confirmed that the team won't have to wait much longer for further upgrades to the W17, with updates coming as soon as Malaysia.

After a strong season so far, Mercedes are on track to win both the drivers' and constructors' championships for the first time in years, with their most recent successes in each having come in 2020 and 2021, respectively.

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Ford issue official statement as Max Verstappen Le Mans rumours swirl

F1 fans are well aware that Max Verstappen is a big fan of getting some extracurricular racing into his schedule, but they might still have to wait a while for him to enter the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Ears pricked up this week when it was revealed that there will be no F1 race clashing with the iconic endurance event this year, leaving the door theoretically open for the Dutchman to cross over.

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Aston Martin F1 chief shuts down journalists as 'dramatic' Fernando Alonso scenario looms

Aston Martin chief Mike Krack has admitted that he doesn't even want to think about Fernando Alonso deciding to leave F1.

The veteran Spaniard continues to publicly prevaricate over his prime position in the Aston Martin team, with a report coming out over the weekend that he is seriously considering moving back to the World Endurance Championship, which he won in his one and only season in 2018-19.

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Cadillac F1 team owner accused of insurance fraud in new lawsuit

TWG Holdings - the company which owns the Cadillac F1 team through its motorsports division TWG Motorsports - have been named in a class-action lawsuit, along with their CEO and co-chairman, Mark Walter.

Walter's name has been in the headlines a lot lately, with the 66-year-old currently part of a federal investigation which hit the headlines when he sold the storied Los Angeles Lakers NBA franchise for a record $12.5billion last month.

Walters has also since sold his 12.8 per cent stake in Premier League football club Chelsea. Those sales led to speculation that Cadillac could be next to go, but TWG have so far insisted that is not the case.

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F1 Schedule 2026: Next race moved to new day, major questions remain as Iran war escalates

The F1 calendar and race schedule for 2027 was released this week, even though none of us can be quite certain about how the rest of 2026 will play out.

Currently there are major question marks about the final two races of this season, and we also have a new Saturday race to report on.

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