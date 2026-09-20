Aston Martin chief Mike Krack has admitted that he doesn't even want to think about Fernando Alonso deciding to leave F1.

The veteran Spaniard continues to publicly prevaricate over his prime position in the Aston Martin team, with a report coming out over the weekend that he is seriously considering moving back to the World Endurance Championship, which he won in his one and only season in 2018-19.

Top Aston Martin decision makers have appeared cautiously optimistic about their chances of keeping the two-time F1 champ in their car for the 2027 season, although team official and former driver Pedro de la Rosa admitted recently that the team does have a plan B in place in case Alonso takes his leave.

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Krack on the other hand, speaking at the Spanish Grand Prix, refused to speak about any contingency plans and said that Alonso's departure would be 'so dramatic, I do not even want to talk about it or think about it'.

That doesn't seem like the best way to run an F1 team, from the outside. Maybe contract negotiations aren't the former team principal's department.

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Aston chief: We have to respect Alonso's wishes

Asked by the press conference moderator how seriously Alonso is considering leaving the sport, Krack said: "Well, you ask him how serious. I mean, at the end of the day, I think we were always clear the team wants to continue.

"I think we have made it clear all through, but we need to respect what Fernando’s thoughts are.

"We need to respect the time he wants to take. And, as I said before, we’re confident we can reach a good solution for everybody. And now it’s about waiting. He needs to make up his mind and then we move on."

Krack and Aston Martin are waiting for Alonso to decide.

Krack appeared to give a question from Sky Sports' Craig Slater, and possibly the man himself, short shrift later in the media session, with Slater asking about contingency plans for Alonso's departure given that most well-considered drivers have already been snapped up.

"Well, coming here, I knew that you were going to go on about this," said Krack.

"So, I will not give you any names, and I will also not speak about any Plan B. So, all the next ones that will ask, I will give you the same answer.

"We very much hope that Fernando will continue. He’s very important for our team. He’s very important for Formula 1. He’s very important for the whole sport and motor sport in general. So, it would be a pity to not have him anymore.

And because that would be so dramatic, I do not even want to talk about it or think about it."

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