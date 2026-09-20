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Close up of Kim Kardashian looking over her shoulder with Hamilton in black shades and Ferrari F1 t-shirt with dark black and red Ferrari F1 car background

Lewis Hamilton smiles again as F1 star escapes Ferrari tension with girlfriend Kim Kardashian

Close up of Kim Kardashian looking over her shoulder with Hamilton in black shades and Ferrari F1 t-shirt with dark black and red Ferrari F1 car background — Photo: © IMAGO

Lewis Hamilton smiles again as F1 star escapes Ferrari tension with girlfriend Kim Kardashian

The seven-time champion kept busy on F1's off-week

Simmey Hannifin Donaldson
F1 Editor
Motorsport journalist covering F1 since 2024
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Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton and girlfriend Kim Kardashian were all smiles as they embraced for the cameras at a star-studded gala in Los Angeles over the weekend, with the F1 star having served an important role for the evening.

Hamilton's role came at the opening night gala for the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art, where he co-chaired the festivities alongside other huge names including Tom Cruise, Steven Spielberg and Pharrell Williams, among others.

The event was held to celebrate the museum opening to the public on September 22, with both Hamilton and Kardashian having been in attendance.

Both stars walked down the red carpet and posed for photographs independently, but later in the night, once inside, they would pose for pictures together, with Vogue even capturing the happy couple exchanging a kiss and embracing in front of the cameras.

F1 HEADLINES: Christian Horner decision tipped to cause trouble as Mercedes chief reveals 'secret codes'

Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian attend LA gala

With no F1 action until the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Hamilton and Kardashian had also spent time in London earlier this weekend, where they were spotted cycling around the city, with Kim having been in town for a SKIMS event.

Their trip came after Hamilton had felt the need to take to social media to deny some media reports that he had requested personnel changes at Ferrari as the team's 2026 season continues to falter.

It was a busy weekend for the couple, who then jetted on to Los Angeles.

At the Lucas Museum gala, Hamilton wore Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello, turning out in a modern, relaxed-fit black tuxedo featuring an oversized jacket with wide satin peak lapels, paired with black trousers Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarelloand glossy black patent leather dress shoes.

The F1 star completed his look with diamond jewellery, including a necklace and stud earrings.

Kardashian, meanwhile, wore the same brand, sporting a 2004 fall Saint Laurent dress by Tom Ford, which was predominantly black with intricate gold and pink detailing depicting Japanese-inspired floral patterns and traditional architectural landscapes.

@voguemagazine Co-chair of the evening, #lewishamilton celebrates the opening of the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art in Los Angeles last night with his date #kimkardashian ♬ original sound - Bella

How long have Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian been dating?

Hamilton and Kardashian are currently dating, with reports suggesting that their romance began at the start of the year when the couple spent a weekend together at a high-end retreat in the UK's Cotswolds.

The pair were then spotted together out in public, including walking around the streets of Tokyo and at the Super Bowl.

As the months have progressed, the pair began to appear on each other's social media pages, and there was no denying their romance when Kardashian showed up at the Monaco Grand Prix in June to support her man.

More recently, Hamilton even got a puppy - a golden retriever named Halo - with Kardashian pictured with it on her Instagram.

The pair also spent time together during F1's summer break in July, with Kardashian having sent fans crazy by posting a load of different photos of her and Hamilton ahead of last month.

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton receives major F1 title boost from Ferrari chief

READ MORE: Isack Hadjar injury reality revealed by F1 champion after missing three races

Simmey Hannifin Donaldson
Written by
Simmey Hannifin Donaldson - F1 Editor
View full biography

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