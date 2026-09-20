Close Schumacher ally compares current star to F1 great: 'He reminds me of Michael'

F1 star Kimi Antonelli has once again drawn comparisons to the legendary Michael Schumacher, this time from a former ally of the seven-time world champion.

Alessandro Benetton was the chairman and president of the Benetton F1 team between 1988 and 1998, overseeing a hugely successful period for the Enstone-based outfit, which included bringing Schumacher on board.

The then-young German joined Benetton after just one race in F1 in 1992 and would go on to remain there until a switch to Ferrari in 1996, winning 19 grands prix and two world championships along the way.

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As such, Benetton saw first-hand the talent that Schumacher had and the way that he operated behind the scenes, and says Antonelli reminds him of the F1 great.

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Benetton: Antonelli reminds me of Schumacher

In an interview with Italian publication La Gazzetta Dello Sport, Benetton labelled Antonelli a 'phenomenon' and revealed the aspects of the young Italian that he thinks resemble the seven-time champion.

“He’s definitely a phenomenon," Benetton explained.

"Even though he’s a different kind of driver, he reminds me of Michael Schumacher, especially in terms of his determination and ability to stay focused.

"He manages to do it with even more of a smile. That makes him more likeable and inspires everyone to root for him.”

Kimi Antonelli is F1's new star

Benetton was then quizzed on just how far Antonelli can go in the sport, and he was adamant that the 20-year-old had all of the ingredients to become an F1 great.

“In my opinion, he’s already made it in the sense that he’s shown us he has what it takes to become one of the greats," Benetton said.

"Of course, we know that in sports, you have to prove it.

"He’s only 20 years old and has already set records that have never been achieved before, so he has all the right ingredients.

"I hope he continues to stay true to himself, despite the pressure and this new life he’ll have to face. The spotlight and success bring positive emotions, but also complications.

"So far, he’s handling it flawlessly, and that’s an important sign: it means he could have a long career.”

Antonelli on track to become F1's youngest champion

Benetton's comments come after back-to-back wins for Antonelli in Monza and have firmly cemented his place on top of the F1 drivers' standings.

With nine scheduled rounds of the season remaining, the Italian sits 81 points clear of Mercedes team-mate George Russell and 101 clear of Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton.

Schumacher was 25 years and 310 days old when he won his first F1 title back in 1994, but Antonelli is now on track to achieve that feat aged 20, which would make him the youngest world champion the sport has ever seen.

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