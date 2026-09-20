Cadillac F1 team owner accused of insurance fraud in new lawsuit
Cadillac F1 team owner accused of insurance fraud in new lawsuit
Troubled times for Mark WalterMake us your Google favorite
TWG Holdings - the company which owns the Cadillac F1 team through its motorsports division TWG Motorsports - have been named in a class-action lawsuit, along with their CEO and co-chairman, Mark Walter.
Walter's name has been in the headlines a lot lately, with the 66-year-old currently part of a federal investigation which hit the headlines when he sold the storied Los Angeles Lakers NBA franchise for a record $12.5billion last month.
Walters has also since sold his 12.8 per cent stake in Premier League football club Chelsea. Those sales led to speculation that Cadillac could be next to go, but TWG have so far insisted that is not the case.
“TWG is not considering a sale of the Cadillac team or any other part of TWG Motorsports," a TWG Global spokesperson told The Athletic last month.
Cadillac F1 owner Mark Walter named in lawsuit
Now, Walter and his companies find themselves in the headlines once again, with a lawsuit having been filed against them in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida on September 16.
67-year-old Ira Rosner of Florida is the plaintiff in the case, with Delaware Life Insurance Company, Group 1001 Insurance Holdings, LLC, Group 1001, Inc., TWG Global Holdings, LLC, Guggenheim Partners, LLC and Mark Walter all named as defendants.
The lawsuit alleges that Walter’s insurance companies misrepresented the extent of their investments in Walter-affiliated and other related parties. The filing claims that Delaware Life had reported only about 3% of its invested assets as related-party investments, while the lawsuit alleges that the actual figure was around 42 per cent.
The plaintiff also alleges that the insurers knew they had received federal grand-jury subpoenas concerning these investments when they sold Rosner his $1 million-plus annuity. However, Rosner claims they did not disclose the subpoenas or the alleged misclassification before his 30-day period to cancel the annuity and receive a full refund expired.
Rosner says that had he known the truth, he would have returned the annuity and recovered his premium. Instead, he later surrendered the annuity and, according to Rosner's allegations in the lawsuit, Delaware Life deducted $116,575.53 in surrender charges and a Market Value Adjustment.
As such, Rosner is suing on behalf of himself and a proposed class that the filing, upon information and belief, claims consists of 'tens of thousands' of annuity purchasers nationwide.
GPFans has contacted TWG Global Holdings for comment on the filing.
F1 SCHEDULE: Next race moved to new day, major questions remain as Iran war escalates
READ MORE: Christian Horner's blocked takeover allows unwanted buyer to step in
Related
More F1 news
Latest F1 news
Aston Martin F1 chief shuts down journalists as 'dramatic' Fernando Alonso scenario looms
- 3 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton smiles again as F1 star escapes Ferrari tension with girlfriend Kim Kardashian
- Today 18:45
Just in
Recommended by the editors
F1 Schedule 2026: Next race moved to new day, major questions remain as Iran war escalates
F1 broadcaster to miss first grand prix in 28 years after schedule disaster
Christian Horner's blocked Alpine takeover allows 'unwanted' mystery buyer to step in
Lewis Hamilton should be a TEN-time F1 champion and it's closer than you may think
Latest News
Fans lament 'tame' F1 after NASCAR title rivals trade punches in post-race fight
- 1 hour ago
Cadillac F1 team owner accused of insurance fraud in new lawsuit
- 2 hours ago
Aston Martin F1 chief shuts down journalists as 'dramatic' Fernando Alonso scenario looms
- 3 hours ago
Ford issue official statement as Max Verstappen Le Mans rumours swirl
- Today 19:45
Lewis Hamilton smiles again as F1 star escapes Ferrari tension with girlfriend Kim Kardashian
- Today 18:45
Close Schumacher ally compares current star to F1 great: 'He reminds me of Michael'
- Today 17:27
Most read
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton releases statement as Mercedes comeback confirmed
- Yesterday 16:53
'Max vs 100': Start time and how to watch live as Verstappen takes on epic Silverstone challenge
- 16 september
Max vs 100 Results: Final times and positions as Verstappen takes on epic Silverstone challenge
- 16 september
FIA announce 30-place grid penalty for Kimi Antonelli at Italian Grand Prix
- 4 september
F1 Qualifying Results: 2026 Spanish Grand Prix positions and times at Madring
- 12 september
F1 Qualifying Results: Pierre Gasly takes staggering pole position at Italian Grand Prix
- 5 september