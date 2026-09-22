F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton set for Ferrari boost as major rule change gets approval

Lewis Hamilton's F1 title hopes have taken an almost fatal hit over the last month, but Ferrari are looking to finish the season strongly as they eye bringing further upgrades to the SF-26 in October.

The three grands prix in Zandvoort, Monza and Madrid in recent weeks went about as badly as they could have done for Hamilton and his title ambitions in 2026, with Kimi Antonelli scoring 73 points across the Dutch, Italian and Spanish Grands Prix compared to Hamilton's 22.

Now though, his SF-26 is set for a boost ahead of the conclusion to the 2026 campaign.

Article continues under video

➡️ READ MORE

F1 approve controversial rule change as races set to be SHORTER in 2027

F1 have approved controversial plans to reduce the distance of grand prix races in 2027.

The third F1 Commission meeting of the year took place at the offices of the FIA in London on Monday ahead of this weekend's Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

The meeting was chaired by F1 president and CEO Stefano Domenicali and the FIA's single-seat director Nikola Tombazis, with a number of key points having been discussed, including making races shorter.

➡️ READ MORE

Aston Martin rivals don't want to sign Fernando Alonso - F1 insider

Former F1 driver Marc Surer believes that Fernando Alonso will continue to race at Aston Martin next season, partly due to the fact that his options to drive elsewhere are limited.

With Max Verstappen having committed his long-term future to Red Bull last month, Alonso's next move is now the biggest unresolved piece of F1's 2026 silly season.

The two-time world champion turned 45 years old back in July and has been a very vocal critic of F1's current regulations, and his experience of them has no doubt been made even worse by Aston Martin's struggles.

➡️ READ MORE

Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari F1 boss branded 'Napoleon' who has an 'allergy to Maranello'

The role of Ferrari team principal is one that comes with a huge amount of pressure attached to it, and unfortunately for Fred Vasseur, he's facing the brunt of it right now.

Ferrari are an institution in Italy, and they are expected to win. When things go wrong in Maranello and that doesn't happen, the Italian press are all over it.

➡️ READ MORE

Max Verstappen hails Lando Norris for helping fix huge F1 problem

Max Verstappen has congratulated his F1 rival Lando Norris for laying important foundations in motorsport.

F1 is a tough sport to get into. Really tough. The reason for this is not just because you have to have incredible talent to put in consistent super fast lap times and have the bravery to do so knowing just one small mistake can put you into a nasty accident.

That alone is far from easy. But for those drivers who even have those skills, they can still end up a million miles off ever having a serious motor racing career.

➡️ READ MORE

Max Verstappen has congratulated Lando Norris after his latest achievement

F1 insider calls for FIA rule change as championship-winning driver 'too tall' for current cars

Respected F1 insider Peter Windsor has called on the FIA to adjust its rules if F3 champion Ugo Ugochukwu is too tall for the current cars.

Ugochukwu, who turned 19 in April, has had a strong single-seater career so far, most recently winning the FIA F3 championship in Madrid last weekend.

➡️ READ MORE

Related