F1 backed into a corner after bold Melbourne decision on Australian Grand Prix
F1 backed into a corner after bold Melbourne decision on Australian Grand Prix
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The Australian Grand Prix organisers have ruled out any plans for the 2027 event to serve as a substitute season opener for Formula 1.
Travis Auld, CEO of the Australian Grand Prix Corporation, made it clear that the race at Albert Park will firmly stick to its scheduled weekend from April 1 to April 4.
The decision comes amid extensive upgrades being carried out on the paddock facilities, along with careful consideration of the local school holiday schedule.
Earlier this week, Formula 1 unveiled its official 2027 calendar, which kicks off the season with races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.
Ongoing geopolitical uncertainties in the Middle East had raised questions about that start, and there was even speculation that Australia might step in as a backup option to launch the championship in March.
That possibility has now been decisively put to rest.
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Melbourne shall not be moved
During a digital press briefing with, Travis Auld dismissed the rumours of an early season opener.
He stressed that the early April slot is vital for Albert Park and explained that moving the event to March isn’t feasible due to existing logistical arrangements and ongoing construction projects around the circuit.
"Our date is set from April 1 to 4," Auld said as quoted by Speedcafe.
"We are in the middle of a major construction project with strict deadlines, making it extremely difficult to shift the date."
Renovations at Albert Park
Auld’s comments refer to the significant upgrade of the pit and paddock facilities at the street circuit by Albert Park Lake.
The pit complex is undergoing a major renovation to meet the cutting-edge standards of Formula 1. The first phase of the project must be completed in time for the April 2027 race weekend, which rules out an earlier race in March.
Local scheduling considerations also played a major role in the decision.
The April weekend aligns perfectly with the official school holidays in Victoria, ensuring a strong turnout from both domestic and international fans.
This timing is seen as essential for maximising public attendance and enhancing the overall atmosphere at the event.
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