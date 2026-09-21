F1 approve controversial rule change as races set to be SHORTER in 2027

F1 have approved controversial plans to reduce the distance of grand prix races in 2027.

The third F1 Commission meeting of the year took place at the offices of the FIA in London on Monday ahead of this weekend's Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

The meeting was chaired by F1 president and CEO Stefano Domenicali and the FIA's single-seat director Nikola Tombazis, with a number of key points having been discussed, including making races shorter.

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Reports first emerged that this could happen in 2027 after a meeting at the Miami Grand Prix earlier this season when all teams were said to have agreed to shift the balance between the internal combustion engine (ICE) and electric motors (MGU-K) to around 60/40 for next season, a change that is expected to increase fuel flow demand.

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F1 and FIA approve shorter races for 2027

That demand poses a challenge for teams that want to further develop their current chassis while staying within the budget cap, as the existing fuel tank capacity might not suffice given the increased consumption.

So, to get around this, F1 is now set to make its standard grand prix race distances shorter by 15km, reducing them from 305km to 290km.

"In line with the refinements to the Power Unit regulations to be introduced in 2027 on fuel flow, a reduction in the total race distance from 305km to 290km was approved, corresponding to a reduction of two or three laps," an official FIA statement read.

It is unclear at this stage if these rules will also be in place for 2028, when F1's power units are set to be revised once again.

Though approved by the F1 Commission, the changes are still subject to approval from the FIA World Motor Sport Council (WMSC).

F1 has approved plans to reduce race distances by 15km next season

Other key points from F1 Commission meeting

Aside from shortening race distances, a number of other key points were also discussed in Monday's F1 Commission meeting.

This included approving what has been described as 'minor' changes to the 2026 sporting and financial regulations, as well as to the 2027 technical regulations, although that is as much detail as has been shared at this stage.

The F1 Commission has also agreed to remove gearbox homologation from 2027 after consultation with the relevant manufacturer working group and a recommendation from the Sporting Advisory Committee.

Last but not least, races affected by rain were also up for discussion. As per the FIA's statement: "Regarding races that are disrupted by rain or other factors, it was decided that a hard stop time would be introduced for the end of any racing activity, but that the current limitation of a race to three hours (from its start to its end – including interruptions) would be removed.

"The limit of two hours of actual racing will remain. These changes were introduced to ensure that the spectators have the best possible chance to enjoy a full race if disruptions occur. It was also agreed that there would be greater flexibility to extend Free Practice sessions should they be interrupted."

Like the race distances being shortened, all other changes are still subject to approval from the FIA World Motor Sport Council (WMSC).

F1 2027 calendar

All of the above comes after the 2027 F1 calendar was finally approved last week, featuring 24 grands prix and 10 sprint races.

Here is a look at the F1 2027 calendar in full, including details on dates and which grands prix are set to host sprint action.

F1 2027 Calendar Round Dates Grand Prix Sprint Weekend 1 12–14 Mar Bahrain Yes 2 19–21 Mar Saudi Arabia No 3 2–4 Apr Australia Yes 4 9–11 Apr Japan Yes 5 16–18 Apr China No 6 30 Apr–2 May Miami No 7 21–23 May Canada Yes 8 4–6 Jun Monaco Yes 9 18–20 Jun Portugal No 10 2–4 Jul Great Britain Yes 11 9–11 Jul Austria No 12 23–25 Jul Belgium No 13 30 Jul–1 Aug Hungary No 14 3–5 Sep Italy Yes 15 10–12 Sep Spain No 16 24–26 Sep Azerbaijan No 17 1–3 Oct Türkiye No 18 8–10 Oct Singapore No 19 22–24 Oct United States No 20 29–31 Oct Mexico No 21 5–7 Nov São Paulo Yes 22 18–20 Nov Las Vegas No 23 3–5 Dec Qatar Yes 24 10–12 Dec Abu Dhabi Yes

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