Ferrari F1 star Charles Leclerc announces new plans: "I spoke about it with my manager"

Charles Leclerc has revealed that once he is done competing as a driver in F1 he will not be done with the sport altogether.

Now the concept of Leclerc retiring is premature at the very least. At just 28 years old, he still has nearly two decades left in the sport if we are going by the Fernando Alonso scale.

But all F1 drivers drop off the grid eventually, and it's a prospect that the Ferrari star has already considered when it comes to his next chapter after competing.

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The Monegasque driver was asked if he would consider going into driver management, and his response was emphatic as it was certain.

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Leclerc wants to be an F1 manager

“One day, 100 per cent," Leclerc told the Beyond the Grid podcast recently.

“I spoke about it with my manager, Nicolas [Todt], who does this himself, whether it would be interesting to do that together once I'm done.

“I don't see it right now. At the moment, I'm 200 per cent focused on racing, on my driving and trying to make Ferrari win.

“When I turn the page, I most likely will stay around to do just that.”

Which F1 stars have become driver managers?

Drivers becoming managers while not that evident on the grid for the majority of current F1 stars, isn't a completely alien prospect.

For instance McLaren star Oscar Piastri has his racing affairs looked after by former Red Bull driver and nine-time F1 race winner Mark Webber.

Jos Verstappen is in the corner of Max Verstappen, but then that's his son so does that really count?

Previously David Coulthard's career was handled by Martin Brundle once the latter retired, combining it with his TV duties covering F1 as a commentator and pundit.

The two-time world champion Mika Hakkinen also received guidance from the 1982 F1 world champion, Keke Rosberg - father of 2016 world champion Nico.

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