Ferrari F1 star Charles Leclerc announces new plans: "I spoke about it with my manager"
Ferrari F1 star Charles Leclerc announces new plans: "I spoke about it with my manager"
Leclerc wants to become driver managerMake us your Google favorite
Charles Leclerc has revealed that once he is done competing as a driver in F1 he will not be done with the sport altogether.
Now the concept of Leclerc retiring is premature at the very least. At just 28 years old, he still has nearly two decades left in the sport if we are going by the Fernando Alonso scale.
But all F1 drivers drop off the grid eventually, and it's a prospect that the Ferrari star has already considered when it comes to his next chapter after competing.
The Monegasque driver was asked if he would consider going into driver management, and his response was emphatic as it was certain.
F1 HEADLINES: Christian Horner takeover twist as Mercedes chief reveals 'secret codes'
Leclerc wants to be an F1 manager“One day, 100 per cent," Leclerc told the Beyond the Grid podcast recently.
“I spoke about it with my manager, Nicolas [Todt], who does this himself, whether it would be interesting to do that together once I'm done.
“I don't see it right now. At the moment, I'm 200 per cent focused on racing, on my driving and trying to make Ferrari win.
“When I turn the page, I most likely will stay around to do just that.”
Which F1 stars have become driver managers?
Drivers becoming managers while not that evident on the grid for the majority of current F1 stars, isn't a completely alien prospect.
For instance McLaren star Oscar Piastri has his racing affairs looked after by former Red Bull driver and nine-time F1 race winner Mark Webber.
Jos Verstappen is in the corner of Max Verstappen, but then that's his son so does that really count?
Previously David Coulthard's career was handled by Martin Brundle once the latter retired, combining it with his TV duties covering F1 as a commentator and pundit.
The two-time world champion Mika Hakkinen also received guidance from the 1982 F1 world champion, Keke Rosberg - father of 2016 world champion Nico.
F1 SCHEDULE: Next race moved to new day, major questions remain as Iran war escalates
READ MORE: F1 broadcaster to miss first race in 28 years after schedule disaster
Related
More F1 news
Latest F1 news
F1 News Today: Hamilton escapes, Mercedes masterplan and Verstappen Le Mans statement
- 47 minutes ago
Ferrari's 'resounding flop' and 'high-profile exits' - How Lewis Hamilton F1 title dream died
- Today 08:58
Christian Horner 'perfect man' to fix Ferrari as F1 star highlights Vasseur's 'big mistake'
- Today 08:15
Just in
Recommended by the editors
F1 icon hammers Ferrari star for treating F1 like a 'picnic'
Oscar Piastri nightmare in focus as Lando Norris says: 'I disagree with all of that'
F1 Analysis: Why the time is right to end Martin Brundle grid walks
Ferrari's 'resounding flop' and 'high-profile exits' - How Lewis Hamilton F1 title dream died
Latest News
F1 News Today: Hamilton escapes, Mercedes masterplan and Verstappen Le Mans statement
- 47 minutes ago
Ferrari F1 star Charles Leclerc announces new plans: "I spoke about it with my manager"
- 49 minutes ago
Max Verstappen hails Lando Norris for helping fix huge F1 problem
- 3 hours ago
F1 icon hammers Ferrari star for treating F1 like a 'picnic'
- Today 12:28
Oscar Piastri nightmare in focus as Lando Norris says: 'I disagree with all of that'
- Today 10:57
F1 Analysis: Why the time is right to end Martin Brundle grid walks
- Today 09:45
Most read
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton releases statement as Mercedes comeback confirmed
- 19 september
'Max vs 100': Start time and how to watch live as Verstappen takes on epic Silverstone challenge
- 16 september
Max vs 100 Results: Final times and positions as Verstappen takes on epic Silverstone challenge
- 16 september
FIA announce 30-place grid penalty for Kimi Antonelli at Italian Grand Prix
- 4 september
F1 Qualifying Results: 2026 Spanish Grand Prix positions and times at Madring
- 12 september
F1 Qualifying Results: Pierre Gasly takes staggering pole position at Italian Grand Prix
- 5 september