Aston Martin shock revealed as Brundle calls for F1 star to be axed - Fernando Alonso F1 future RECAP
Aston Martin shock revealed as Brundle calls for F1 star to be axed - Fernando Alonso F1 future RECAP
All the latest news on Fernando Alonso and his F1 future recappedMake us your Google favorite
Fernando Alonso hasn't given away much in recent times about his F1 future, but in his latest in-house Aston Martin interview, he does appear to still be backing the project.
When asked by Pedro de la Rosa on Aston Martin's 2026, Alonso revealed his initial 'shock' at the team's state but then added more about his faith in the project, perhaps indicating he is in for the long haul at the Silverstone team.
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Aston Martin F1 chief shuts down journalists as 'dramatic' Fernando Alonso scenario looms
What do Aston Martin want? Well, they are out of options really to directly replace the 45-year-old for next season talent wise, and team chief Mike Krack has therefore insisted he would prefer Alonso to continue.
So, at the very least Alonso is the team's No. 1 choice, but given Krack's response to more questions on Alonso's future - tensions seem to be high at the team on what the two-time champion will choose to do from 2027.
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Martin Brundle claims he would AXE Fernando Alonso from Aston Martin
One man who wouldn't keep Alonso for 2027 is Martin Brundle, who had a different plan on what Aston Martin should do instead of keeping faith in the Spaniard.
The TV pundit admitted on Sky Sports during the Spanish Grand Prix weekend that his view wouldn't be a popular one - but thankfully for Alonso fans, it seems to be against the desires of the Aston Martin team.
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Nico Rosberg reveals the Lance Stroll problem Aston Martin have with Fernando Alonso decision
Not everyone agrees with Brundle though, and that includes Nico Rosberg who thinks Aston Martin should keep Alonso.
The 2016 F1 world champion insists the Spaniard continues to display excellent form while making an interesting decision on the driver lineup Aston Martin should go with heading into 2027 and beyond.
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Fernando Alonso drops F1 bombshell by saying Aston Martin renewal would be MULTI-year deal
So what if Alonso does decide to stay with Aston Martin and F1? Well, he has already outlined an eye-raising scenario if he does pen a new deal.
Should Alonso stick with the sport, he insists it will be a multi-year deal - and that's for driving. He also revealed at which moment he will decide to retire from the sport.
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Aston Martin have a 'Plan B' as Fernando Alonso considers F1 retirement
And if Alonso doesn't continue? Then according to Aston Martin ambassador Pedro de la Rosa, there is a Plan B.
The former McLaren F1 star does admit that Plan A is still very much keep Alonso, but he revealed that even at this late stage, there will be backup plan if Alonso does call it a day.
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