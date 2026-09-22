Former F1 driver Marc Surer believes that Fernando Alonso will continue to race at Aston Martin next season, partly due to the fact that his options to drive elsewhere are limited.

With Max Verstappen having committed his long-term future to Red Bull last month, Alonso's next move is now the biggest unresolved piece of F1's 2026 silly season.

The two-time world champion turned 45 years old back in July and has been a very vocal critic of F1's current regulations, and his experience of them has no doubt been made even worse by Aston Martin's struggles.

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Even despite a huge overhaul to their car at the Hungarian Grand Prix ahead of the summer break and a new spec power unit at the Dutch Grand Prix, Alonso has scored just three points to date, including a miserable 17th-place finish at his home race last time out.

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Marc Surer on Fernando Alonso's F1 future

Speaking after that tough outing for Alonso in Madrid, Surer, who competed in F1 between 1979 and 1986, offered his verdict on the experienced Spaniard's future in the sport and whether or not he will retire at the end of this year.

Surer believes that Alonso will remain in F1 with Aston Martin next season, not only because he still has the passion to keep racing, but also because he has no options to drive elsewhere.

"I think he loves racing still," Surer told GPFans.

"And I mean, there is hope that Aston Martin is going better next year, so I think he will extend his contract.

"I think he has not got a chance to go to another team anyway, because who would want to take a driver who has maybe one or two years left in his career?"

Surer: Aston Martin desperate to keep Alonso

Surer, ambassador for Casino Groups, added that Aston Martin are also desperate to keep hold of their star man, citing their poor car as the key reason they would not be able to sign anybody better.

"I think Aston Martin is desperate to keep him because at the moment, as the car is, they can’t get a better driver or a driver on the same level," Surer added.

Fernando Alonso is yet to announce a decision on his F1 future

"They cannot because nobody wants to go to Aston Martin apart from the young drivers who want to come into Formula 1.

"So I think that, you know, first of all, he [Alonso] will make a lot of money staying, and second, there is hope that next year they will be better, so I think the only thing he can do is stay."

When will Alonso decide F1 future?

Despite just nine rounds of the season remaining, we still do not know when a decision is coming on Alonso's future.

Reports had previously suggested Alonso could make an announcement ahead of his home race in Madrid last time out, but speaking in Spain, he confirmed that a decision would not come any time soon.

"It's a matter of understanding what the rules from next year will have an impact or not on the racing and on the driving side of things," Alonso told the media when discussing his F1 future.

"The current cars, as I said many times, are not the best cars to drive and to enjoy. But next year there is a step in the right direction, hopefully.

"At the same time, I need to think what is the best programme for next year and sit with the team. Behind the wheel or in another role, where I will be helping the most, that will be the most important thing to decide together."

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