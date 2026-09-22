F1 boss Stefano Domenicali's eye-watering pay package revealed in official accounts

Stefano is doing rather well

F1 president and chief executive Stefano Domenicali took home a total package of just under £8million for 2025.

The 61-year-old Italian has been in charge of the sport since 2021, and has overseen an era of massive growth - driven at least partly by the explosion of interest caused by hit Netflix show 'Drive to Survive'.

His reward for that driving that growth is made clear in new financial accounts filed by Formula One Management to the UK's Companies House.

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The accounts state that the highest-paid director (which can safely be assumed to be Domenicali) took home £7.999million ($10.671million) in 2025. That sum is not purely comprised of base salary and includes exercised share options.

The figure actually represents a fall from Domenicali's total 2024 earnings, which the filing stated to be £8.765million.

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How do Domenicali earnings compare to other top sports bosses?

Domenicali, who previously spent more than two decades at Ferrari including a seven-year reign as team principal, still has a way to go before he catches up to sport's very biggest boardroom earners.

National Football League (NFL) Commissioner Roger Goodell reportedly takes home a staggering $64million per year.

Domenical's reign at the top of F1 will continue for a while yet - he signed a five-year contract extension in 2025 to stay on through 2029.

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The accounts show a pre-tax profit of £20million for 2025, a slight increase on 2024 (£19.9million). But it should be noted that Formula One Management operates and manages F1, it is separate from the commercial rights holder.

Turnover for 2025 was £429.6million - an increase of £36.2million on 2024.

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