close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Charles Leclerc, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Australia, 2026

F1 champion's wife jumps in in to defend under-fire Ferrari star

Charles Leclerc, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Australia, 2026 — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 champion's wife jumps in in to defend under-fire Ferrari star

Button's wife backs Leclerc

Dan Ripley
Global Editor
Professional F1 journalist and analyst
 Google Make us your Google favorite

Charles Leclerc has come under fire for being... well, a family man this week, but support from an unexpected source has launched a defence of the Ferrari star.

The 28-year-old's crime was bringing his family to an F1 race on a regular basis, that being his wife Alexandra, and by connection his child to be, as well as their lovely little pooch Leo.

Not everyone is completely happy with that arrangement though, notably former F1 star turned broadcaster/analyst David Coulthard.

The ex-Red Bull, McLaren and Williams driver won 13 races in a career that spanned between 1994 and 2008 and saw him finish as runner-up in the 2001 season.

Coulthard though, while complimentary of Leclerc's stature inside F1, questioned on whether he should be making the seriousness of grand prix weekends like a family outing.

Coulthard tells Leclerc: 'It's a grand prix not a picnic'

The 55-year-old said on the Up to Speed podcast: "You’ve got Charles Leclerc, who has been there for several years and is blindingly fast, a poster boy for a racing driver.

“Good-looking and he’s got all the family man, baby on the way, dog in the paddock… my opinion is that’s all a bit too much, quite frankly. It’s not a weekend away picnic, is it?

“It’s a grand prix, it’s a serious business, it’s a dangerous business, but that’s probably me being of an older generation.”

F1 HEADLINES: Lewis Hamilton gets Ferrari boost as major rule change approved

Brittny Button backs Ferrari star

If you had to guess who would come to defend Leclerc, you might have started with wife Alexandra, possibly his team-mate Lewis Hamilton, maybe even Ferrari chief Fred Vasseur. Hey, even one of the other drivers that bring their girlfriend or wives to races on a regular occurrence.

Instead, it was the wife of an F1 champion, one who retired 10 years ago and never even raced against Leclerc.

F1 2009 world champion Jenson Button is married to Brittny Button
F1 2009 world champion Jenson Button is married to Brittny Button

Brittny Button married 2009 champion Jenson Button in Florida in 2022 and has voiced her support of Leclerc's stance with a post on Instagram.

The American, born in California, and has two children with Button, said: "As an ex wag, I'm happy to see that Formula 1 is embracing the drivers partners/families more.

"The paddock was not a very welcoming place for women for so long, in my opinion this is a great and positive change."

How long have Charles Leclerc and Alexandra Saint Mleux been together?

Leclerc met his wife at Paris Fashion Week in early 2023, with Alexandra then attending that year's Monaco Grand Prix to make it official.

After announcing his engagement in November last year, Leclerc then married Alexandra ahead of the start of the F1 season in a small ceremony in Monaco.

Although reports of Alexandra now being pregnant have not been announced by the pair, she dropped heavy hints on Instagram to confirm in August.

With no official announcement, it is not known when the baby is due but it is likely to arrive by the end of the year.

READ MORE: Christian Horner 'perfect man' to fix Ferrari as F1 star highlights Vasseur's 'big mistake'

READ MORE: Martin Brundle grid walks are an F1 institution, but it is time to retire them

Related

F1 Charles Leclerc David Coulthard Jenson Button Alexandra Saint Mleux

More F1 news

Latest F1 news

Haas F1 decision to replace Esteban Ocon as driver 'almost done'

Haas F1 decision to replace Esteban Ocon as driver 'almost done'

  • 1 hour ago
F1 boss Stefano Domenicali's eye-watering pay package revealed in official accounts

F1 boss Stefano Domenicali's eye-watering pay package revealed in official accounts

  • 2 hours ago
F1 Odds: Azerbaijan Grand Prix favourites and the grim reality for Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari

F1 Odds: Azerbaijan Grand Prix favourites and the grim reality for Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari

  • 3 hours ago
F1 icon hammers Ferrari star for treating F1 like a 'picnic'

F1 icon hammers Ferrari star for treating F1 like a 'picnic'

  • Yesterday 12:28
F1 cannot stop punching itself in the face and shorter races are the knockout blow

F1 cannot stop punching itself in the face and shorter races are the knockout blow

  • Today 18:44
Max Verstappen makes decision on racing series switch despite success of father Jos

Max Verstappen makes decision on racing series switch despite success of father Jos

  • Today 17:27

Just in

21:44
Haas F1 decision to replace Esteban Ocon as driver 'almost done'
20:56
F1 boss Stefano Domenicali's eye-watering pay package revealed in official accounts
19:45
F1 Odds: Azerbaijan Grand Prix favourites and the grim reality for Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari
18:44
F1 cannot stop punching itself in the face and shorter races are the knockout blow
17:27
Max Verstappen makes decision on racing series switch despite success of father Jos
F1 news

Recommended by the editors

F1 Odds: Azerbaijan Grand Prix favourites and the grim reality for Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari Azerbaijan Grand Prix

F1 Odds: Azerbaijan Grand Prix favourites and the grim reality for Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari

3 hours ago
F1 cannot stop punching itself in the face and shorter races are the knockout blow F1 Analysis

F1 cannot stop punching itself in the face and shorter races are the knockout blow

Today 18:44
F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix schedule and times as race moved forward Azerbaijan Grand Prix

F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix schedule and times as race moved forward

Today 13:45
F1 2027 Grid with seven seats still open and one massive question mark F1 2027

F1 2027 Grid with seven seats still open and one massive question mark

Today 12:27
Ontdek het op Google Play
x