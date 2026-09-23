close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Lawson at Zandvoort

Red Bull F1 issue Liam Lawson statement

Lawson at Zandvoort — Photo: © IMAGO

Red Bull F1 issue Liam Lawson statement

Lawson impressed in brief Red Bull stint

Dan Ripley
Global Editor
Professional F1 journalist and analyst
 Google Make us your Google favorite

Red Bull have released a statement on New Zealand F1 star Liam Lawson following his three-race stint at the team in place of Isack Hadjar.

After the French star broke his wrist during the summer break while boxing, Lawson was promoted from Red Bull's sister team Racing Bulls to cover for the 21-year-old as Max Verstappen's team-mate.

Lawson didn't disappoint too, grabbing 14 points for the team following a seventh-place finish at the Dutch Grand Prix and a sixth place at the most recent Spanish Grand Prix.

It follows an already excellent campaign for the 24-year-old Kiwi star who in ninth place in the championship is the best of the rest outside of the drivers from the front running teams of Mercedes, Ferrari, McLaren and Rd Bull.

Red Bull have confirmed that Hadjar will return to the cockpit for this weekend's Azerbaijan Grand Prix, but went on record to praise Lawson's contribution over the previous three grands prix.

READ MORE: Details have emerged about F1's 2030 engines - and it's dreadful news

Red Bull delighted with Lawson performance

Red Bull said: "The team would like sincerely thank Liam for his professionalism, dedication and hard work over the past three races.

"Stepping in under challenging circumstances, he delivered some impressive performances and made a valuable contribution to the team.

"We wish him all the very best as he returns to Visa Cash App Racing Bulls."

The three-race experience would have been a welcome one for Lawson in achieving some sort of redemption having been dumped by Red Bull in extraordinary fashion after just two races at the start of 2025, a move he admits left him blindsided.

Lawson had only just been promoted from Racing Bulls for 2025 to replace the much criticised Sergio Perez.

But While Verstappen finished second and fourth in his first couple of races, Lawson retired and ended up 12th, before he was axed by then team boss Christain Horner, swapping him with Racing Bull's Yuki Tsunoda, who had similar results to Lawson.

Isack Hadjar's new Red Bull deal blocks a third spell with the team for Liam Lawson
Isack Hadjar's new Red Bull deal blocks a third spell with the team for Liam Lawson

Lawson though may not return

Any chance of Lawson having a third spell with Red Bull, at least in a permanent role, looks distant for now though after the team announced an extended deal for Hadjar on Wednesday.

Lawson's own future with Racing Bulls is as of yet still undecided - and the 24-year-old is one of six F1 drivers without a confirmed place on the grid this season.

However, Lawson's impressive season, getting the better of rookie team-mate Arvid Lindblad, indicate that he will be kept on by the Racing Bulls for another year at least.

2027 F1 driver market

6 seats open

Drivers shown as Confirmed have been included in F1's official 2027 grid update. All remaining seats are currently listed as TBC.

Lando Norris Confirmed
Oscar Piastri Confirmed
Kimi AntonelliConfirmed
Red Bull
Max Verstappen Confirmed
Isack Hadjar Confirmed
Charles Leclerc Confirmed
Lewis Hamilton Confirmed
Alex AlbonConfirmed
Carlos SainzConfirmed
Racing Bulls
TBC
TBC
Aston Martin
TBC
TBC
TBC
TBC
Audi
Nico HulkenbergConfirmed
Gabriel BortoletoConfirmed
Alpine
Pierre Gasly Confirmed
Franco ColapintoConfirmed
Cadillac
Sergio Perez Confirmed
Valtteri Bottas Confirmed

READ MORE: Charles Leclerc admits blame in Lewis Hamilton battle after Ferrari talks

READ MORE: F1 star on verge of team exit after startling admission

Dan Ripley
Written by
Dan Ripley - Global Editor
I've been a massive F1 fan since the mid 1990s and continue to study the history of the sport long before that. As an experienced motor sport reporter covering F1, MotoGP and the LeMans 24 Hour race, being part of GPFans has allowed me to work with a diverse team with all sorts of different backgrounds in watching the sport and given me a greater appreciation of F1.
View full biography

Related

F1 Red Bull Liam Lawson Racing Bulls

More F1 news

Latest F1 news

Lewis Hamilton shares adorable photos of puppy Halo and Kim Kardashian London date

Lewis Hamilton shares adorable photos of puppy Halo and Kim Kardashian London date

  • 1 hour ago
F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix weather forecast - latest from Baku

F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix weather forecast - latest from Baku

  • 2 hours ago
Details have emerged about F1's 2030 engines - and it's dreadful news

Details have emerged about F1's 2030 engines - and it's dreadful news

  • 3 hours ago
Red Bull announce Isack Hadjar contract extension and the F1 seats still open for 2027

Red Bull announce Isack Hadjar contract extension and the F1 seats still open for 2027

  • Yesterday 10:57
Red Bull announce driver change for F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Red Bull announce driver change for F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

  • September 22, 2026 10:57
F1 star on verge of team exit after startling admission

F1 star on verge of team exit after startling admission

  • Yesterday 19:44

Just in

23-9
Lewis Hamilton shares adorable photos of puppy Halo and Kim Kardashian London date
23-9
F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix weather forecast - latest from Baku
23-9
Details have emerged about F1's 2030 engines - and it's dreadful news
23-9
F1 star on verge of team exit after startling admission
23-9
Charles Leclerc admits blame in Lewis Hamilton battle after Ferrari talks
F1 news

Recommended by the editors

Details have emerged about F1's 2030 engines - and it's dreadful news F1 Analysis

Details have emerged about F1's 2030 engines - and it's dreadful news

3 hours ago
Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet toast baby joy: 'Fantastic mate!' F1 News & Gossip

Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet toast baby joy: 'Fantastic mate!'

Yesterday 13:57
Aston Martin 'approach made' for shock Charles Leclerc swoop from Ferrari F1 News & Gossip

Aston Martin 'approach made' for shock Charles Leclerc swoop from Ferrari

Yesterday 12:29
F1 2027 Grid with six seats still open and one massive question mark F1 2027

F1 2027 Grid with six seats still open and one massive question mark

Yesterday 10:17
Ontdek het op Google Play
x