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Kelly Piquet and Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet toast baby joy: 'Fantastic mate!'

Kelly Piquet and Max Verstappen — Photo: © IMAGO

Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet toast baby joy: 'Fantastic mate!'

Amazing news!

Graham Shaw
Consultant Editor
Digital sports specialist running global brands for 30 years
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Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet have toasted the arrival of a new baby in the family thanks to NASCAR ace Daniel Suarez and Kelly's sister Julia.

Daniel and Julia, who are both 34, welcomed their first child into the world this week with the birth of little Otto Suarez Piquet.

Spire Motorsports ace Daniel and Julia had announced they were expecting back in April, ready to add to a growing collection of little ones.

Max and Kelly, who of course welcomed their daughter Lily into the world in May 2025, were quick to respond to the great news on social media.

Twenty-eight-year-old Red Bull star Max, who has already confirmed he is an absolute doting girl dad, gushed as he told Daniel: "Fantastic mate. Best time starts now."

Thirty-seven-year-old Kelly meanwhile cannot wait to meet her new nephew, exlaiming: "Baby Otto will be spoiled rotten by auntie Kelly".

F1 HEADLINES: The Ferrari plan to replace Hamilton's boss as Domenicali pay revealed

Family ties and incredible motor racing genes

Baby Otto's birth adds a new name to a family which is true motorsport royalty. Max's parents Jos Verstappen and Sophie Kumpen were both top racing stars in their day with Jos of course making it to F1.

Kelly and Julia also have incredible racing genes as the daughters of three-time F1 world champion Nelson Piquet. Their brother Nelson Jr also made it into F1.

Max and Kelly already have nieces and nephews thanks to Verstappen's younger sister Victoria - sons Luka and Lio and daughter Hailey.

READ MORE: Red Bull announce driver change for Azerbaijan Grand Prix'

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Graham Shaw
Written by
Graham Shaw - Consultant Editor
Digital sports leader with 30 years of senior level experience running global brands. Built sportinglife.com to be a behemoth in the UK as well as being in charge of the Planet Sport network of sites including planetf1.com, football365.com, teamtalk.com and planetrugby.com. Then grew goal.com to be the world's biggest soccer website in 18 languages and 37 territories. Was GM of Portals for Perform Group (now DAZN) with overall responsibility for sportingnews.com, spox.de and voetbalzone.nl.
View full biography

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