F1 Practice Today: New Azerbaijan Grand Prix Thursday schedule, times and TV channel
F1 Practice Today: New Azerbaijan Grand Prix Thursday schedule, times and TV channel
An early start in Baku and we have all the detailsMake us your Google favorite
F1 arrives in Baku for the 2026 Azerbaijan Grand Prix today (Thursday September 24) with a new-look schedule that is 24 hours earlier than usual.
With Azerbaijan's National Remembrance Day set for Sunday September 27, F1 has to shift its sessions to avoid a clash in the capital city.
That means we have Free Practice 1 and 2 today (Thursday) with FP3 and Qualifying on Friday and the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Saturday (Saturday September 26).
Kimi Antonelli takes an 81-point lead over Mercedes team-mate George Russell into a weekend which could see him strengthen his grip on the title yet further.
Lewis Hamilton is now 101 points back for Ferrari after a recent slump in form, and a power-hungry circuit with long straights is unlikely to suit his SF-26 ideally.
Instead it is likely to be McLaren's resurgent Lando Norris who is the closest challenger to Mercedes over what should be a thrilling three days of action.
We have full details of the new-look schedule and how fans can watch the action live on TV.
Stream your favourite content with ExpressVPN and enjoy smooth, uninterrupted viewing. Click here to sign up to a secure network now.
F1 HEADLINES: The Ferrari plan to replace Hamilton's boss as Domenicali pay revealed
F1 Practice start times - 2026 Azerbaijan Grand Prix
With no F1 sprint this weekend, there will be three Free Practice sessions around the streets of Baku.
The action starts today (Thursday) at 1230 local time (0930 UK) with Free Practice 1, while Free Practice 2 is at 1600 local time (1300 UK). Free Practice 3 takes place at 1230 local time (0930 UK) on Friday.
Start times will vary depending on your location. Please find the times converted to your local time zone below.
FP1 - Thursday September 24, 2026
|Local time (AST)
|12:30 Thursday
|Central European Time (CET)
|10:30 Thursday
|British Summer Time (BST)
|09:30 Thursday
|United States (ET)
|04:30 Thursday
|United States (CT)
|03:30 Thursday
|United States (PT)
|01:30 Thursday
|Brazil (BRT)
|05:30 Thursday
|Australia (AWST)
|16:30 Thursday
|Australia (ACST)
|18:00 Thursday
|Australia (AEST)
|18:30 Thursday
|Mexico (CST)
|02:30 Thursday
|Japan (JST)
|17:30 Thursday
|China (CST)
|16:30 Thursday
|South Africa (SAST)
|10:30 Thursday
|Egypt (EEST)
|11:30 Thursday
|India (IST)
|14:00 Thursday
|Singapore (SGT)
|16:30 Thursday
|Turkey (TRT)
|11:30 Thursday
|United Arab Emirates (GST)
|12:30 Thursday
|Saudi Arabia (AST)
|11:30 Thursday
FP2 - Thursday September 24, 2026
|Local time (AST)
|16:00 Friday
|Central European Time (CEST)
|14:00 Thursday
|British Summer Time (BST)
|13:00 Thursday
|United States (ET)
|08:00 Thursday
|United States (CT)
|07:00 Thursday
|United States (PT)
|05:00 Thursday
|Brazil (BRT)
|09:00 Thursday
|Australia (AWST)
|20:00 Thursday
|Australia (ACST)
|21:30 Thursday
|Australia (AEST)
|22:00 Thursday
|Mexico (CST)
|06:00 Thursday
|Japan (JST)
|21:00 Thursday
|China (CST)
|20:00 Thursday
|South Africa (SAST)
|14:00 Thursday
|Egypt (EEST)
|15:00 Thursday
|India (IST)
|17:30 Thursday
|Singapore (SGT)
|20:00 Thursday
|Turkey (TRT)
|15:00 Thursday
|United Arab Emirates (GST)
|16:00 Thursday
|Saudi Arabia (AST)
|15:00 Thursday
FP3 - Friday September 25, 2026
|Local time (AST)
|12:30 Saturday
|Central European Time (CEST)
|10:30 Friday
|British Summer Time (BST)
|09:30 Friday
|United States (ET)
|04:30 Friday
|United States (CT)
|03:30 Friday
|United States (PT)
|01:30 Friday
|Brazil (BRT)
|05:30 Friday
|Australia (AWST)
|16:30 Friday
|Australia (ACST)
|18:00 Friday
|Australia (AEST)
|18:30 Friday
|Mexico (CST)
|02:30 Friday
|Japan (JST)
|17:30 Friday
|China (CST)
|16:30 Friday
|South Africa (SAST)
|10:30 Friday
|Egypt (EEST)
|11:30 Friday
|India (IST)
|14:00 Friday
|Singapore (SGT)
|16:30 Friday
|Turkey (TRT)
|11:30 Friday
|United Arab Emirates (GST)
|12:30 Friday
|Saudi Arabia (AST)
|11:30 Friday
How to watch Azerbaijan GP practice live on TV today
Where you can watch Azerbaijan Grand Prix practice live on TV today depends on your location.
Sky Sports will have live rights in the UK while Apple TV has the US broadcast rights.
Broadcast details vary across the globe. Check below to see how to tune in from your country or region:
|Region/Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports
|*United States
|Apple TV
|China
|Shanghai TV, Guandong Television Channel, Tencent
|Italy
|Sky Italia
|Netherlands
|Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra, Viaplay TV
|Japan
|Fuji TV, DAZN
|Australia
|Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
|Spain
|DAZN
|Canada
|RDS, TSN
|Germany
|Sky Deutschland, RTL
|France
|Canal+
|Belgium
|RTBF, Telenet
|Luxembourg
|RTL Lux, Sky DE
|Mexico
|Fox Sports Mexico
|Singapore
|beIN SPORTS
|Hungary
|M4 Sport
|Brazil
|Bandeirantes
|Austria
|Servus TV, ORF
|Middle East & Turkey
|beIN SPORTS
|Africa
|SuperSport
|Latin America
|ESPN
*US F1 fans can make use of a seven-day free trial with Apple TV and watch Azerbaijan GP weekend for no extra cost. To sign up to Apple TV, click here.
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
Please note if you click on a product link on this page, we may earn a small affiliate commission.
READ MORE: Red Bull announce driver change for Azerbaijan Grand Prix'
F1 2027 GRID: Six seats still open and one massive question mark
Related
More F1 news
Latest F1 news
F1 News Today: Leclerc admits blame in Lewis Hamilton battle as F1 star close to team exit
- 1 hour ago
Aston Martin to unleash one last upgrade that will 'dramatically improve' F1 lap times
- Yesterday 09:45
Just in
Recommended by the editors
F1 Practice Today: New Azerbaijan Grand Prix Thursday schedule, times and TV channel
Details have emerged about F1's 2030 engines - and it's dreadful news
Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet toast baby joy: 'Fantastic mate!'
Aston Martin 'approach made' for shock Charles Leclerc swoop from Ferrari
Latest News
Lewis Hamilton blasts controversial F1 decision - 'Makes absolutely no sense to me'
- 21 minutes ago
F1 News Today: Leclerc admits blame in Lewis Hamilton battle as F1 star close to team exit
- 1 hour ago
F1 Practice Today: New Azerbaijan Grand Prix Thursday schedule, times and TV channel
- 2 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton shares adorable photos of puppy Halo and Kim Kardashian London date
- Yesterday 22:27
Red Bull F1 issue Liam Lawson statement
- Yesterday 21:44
F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix weather forecast - latest from Baku
- Yesterday 21:28
Most read
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton releases statement as Mercedes comeback confirmed
- 19 september
'Max vs 100': Start time and how to watch live as Verstappen takes on epic Silverstone challenge
- 16 september
F1 broadcaster to miss first grand prix in 28 years after schedule disaster
- 20 september
F1 Schedule 2026: Next race moved to new day, major questions remain as Iran war escalates
- 20 september
Max vs 100 Results: Final times and positions as Verstappen takes on epic Silverstone challenge
- 16 september
FIA announce 30-place grid penalty for Kimi Antonelli at Italian Grand Prix
- 4 september