F1 Practice Today: New Azerbaijan Grand Prix Thursday schedule, times and TV channel

An early start in Baku and we have all the details

F1 arrives in Baku for the 2026 Azerbaijan Grand Prix today (Thursday September 24) with a new-look schedule that is 24 hours earlier than usual.

With Azerbaijan's National Remembrance Day set for Sunday September 27, F1 has to shift its sessions to avoid a clash in the capital city.

That means we have Free Practice 1 and 2 today (Thursday) with FP3 and Qualifying on Friday and the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Saturday (Saturday September 26).

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Kimi Antonelli takes an 81-point lead over Mercedes team-mate George Russell into a weekend which could see him strengthen his grip on the title yet further.

Lewis Hamilton is now 101 points back for Ferrari after a recent slump in form, and a power-hungry circuit with long straights is unlikely to suit his SF-26 ideally.

Instead it is likely to be McLaren's resurgent Lando Norris who is the closest challenger to Mercedes over what should be a thrilling three days of action.

We have full details of the new-look schedule and how fans can watch the action live on TV.

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F1 Practice start times - 2026 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

With no F1 sprint this weekend, there will be three Free Practice sessions around the streets of Baku.

The action starts today (Thursday) at 1230 local time (0930 UK) with Free Practice 1, while Free Practice 2 is at 1600 local time (1300 UK). Free Practice 3 takes place at 1230 local time (0930 UK) on Friday.

Start times will vary depending on your location. Please find the times converted to your local time zone below.

FP1 - Thursday September 24, 2026

2026 Azerbaijan GP FP1 start times Local time (AST) 12:30 Thursday Central European Time (CET) 10:30 Thursday British Summer Time (BST) 09:30 Thursday United States (ET) 04:30 Thursday United States (CT) 03:30 Thursday United States (PT) 01:30 Thursday Brazil (BRT) 05:30 Thursday Australia (AWST) 16:30 Thursday Australia (ACST) 18:00 Thursday Australia (AEST) 18:30 Thursday Mexico (CST) 02:30 Thursday Japan (JST) 17:30 Thursday China (CST) 16:30 Thursday South Africa (SAST) 10:30 Thursday Egypt (EEST) 11:30 Thursday India (IST) 14:00 Thursday Singapore (SGT) 16:30 Thursday Turkey (TRT) 11:30 Thursday United Arab Emirates (GST) 12:30 Thursday Saudi Arabia (AST) 11:30 Thursday

FP2 - Thursday September 24, 2026

2026 Azerbaijan GP FP2 start times Local time (AST) 16:00 Friday Central European Time (CEST) 14:00 Thursday British Summer Time (BST) 13:00 Thursday United States (ET) 08:00 Thursday United States (CT) 07:00 Thursday United States (PT) 05:00 Thursday Brazil (BRT) 09:00 Thursday Australia (AWST) 20:00 Thursday Australia (ACST) 21:30 Thursday Australia (AEST) 22:00 Thursday Mexico (CST) 06:00 Thursday Japan (JST) 21:00 Thursday China (CST) 20:00 Thursday South Africa (SAST) 14:00 Thursday Egypt (EEST) 15:00 Thursday India (IST) 17:30 Thursday Singapore (SGT) 20:00 Thursday Turkey (TRT) 15:00 Thursday United Arab Emirates (GST) 16:00 Thursday Saudi Arabia (AST) 15:00 Thursday

FP3 - Friday September 25, 2026

2026 Azerbaijan GP FP3 start times Local time (AST) 12:30 Saturday Central European Time (CEST) 10:30 Friday British Summer Time (BST) 09:30 Friday United States (ET) 04:30 Friday United States (CT) 03:30 Friday United States (PT) 01:30 Friday Brazil (BRT) 05:30 Friday Australia (AWST) 16:30 Friday Australia (ACST) 18:00 Friday Australia (AEST) 18:30 Friday Mexico (CST) 02:30 Friday Japan (JST) 17:30 Friday China (CST) 16:30 Friday South Africa (SAST) 10:30 Friday Egypt (EEST) 11:30 Friday India (IST) 14:00 Friday Singapore (SGT) 16:30 Friday Turkey (TRT) 11:30 Friday United Arab Emirates (GST) 12:30 Friday Saudi Arabia (AST) 11:30 Friday

How to watch Azerbaijan GP practice live on TV today

Where you can watch Azerbaijan Grand Prix practice live on TV today depends on your location.

Sky Sports will have live rights in the UK while Apple TV has the US broadcast rights.

Broadcast details vary across the globe. Check below to see how to tune in from your country or region:

Region/Country Broadcaster(s) United Kingdom Sky Sports *United States Apple TV China Shanghai TV, Guandong Television Channel, Tencent Italy Sky Italia Netherlands Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra, Viaplay TV Japan Fuji TV, DAZN Australia Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten Spain DAZN Canada RDS, TSN Germany Sky Deutschland, RTL France Canal+ Belgium RTBF, Telenet Luxembourg RTL Lux, Sky DE Mexico Fox Sports Mexico Singapore beIN SPORTS Hungary M4 Sport Brazil Bandeirantes Austria Servus TV, ORF Middle East & Turkey beIN SPORTS Africa SuperSport Latin America ESPN

*US F1 fans can make use of a seven-day free trial with Apple TV and watch Azerbaijan GP weekend for no extra cost. To sign up to Apple TV, click here.

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

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Written by Graham Shaw - Consultant Editor Digital sports leader with 30 years of senior level experience running global brands. Built sportinglife.com to be a behemoth in the UK as well as being in charge of the Planet Sport network of sites including planetf1.com, football365.com, teamtalk.com and planetrugby.com. Then grew goal.com to be the world's biggest soccer website in 18 languages and 37 territories. Was GM of Portals for Perform Group (now DAZN) with overall responsibility for sportingnews.com, spox.de and voetbalzone.nl. View full biography

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