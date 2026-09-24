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Lando Norris, Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen, 2026, generic

F1 Practice Today: New Azerbaijan Grand Prix Thursday schedule, times and TV channel

Lando Norris, Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen, 2026, generic — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 Practice Today: New Azerbaijan Grand Prix Thursday schedule, times and TV channel

An early start in Baku and we have all the details

Graham Shaw
Consultant Editor
Digital sports specialist running global brands for 30 years
 Google Make us your Google favorite

F1 arrives in Baku for the 2026 Azerbaijan Grand Prix today (Thursday September 24) with a new-look schedule that is 24 hours earlier than usual.

With Azerbaijan's National Remembrance Day set for Sunday September 27, F1 has to shift its sessions to avoid a clash in the capital city.

That means we have Free Practice 1 and 2 today (Thursday) with FP3 and Qualifying on Friday and the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Saturday (Saturday September 26).

Kimi Antonelli takes an 81-point lead over Mercedes team-mate George Russell into a weekend which could see him strengthen his grip on the title yet further.

Lewis Hamilton is now 101 points back for Ferrari after a recent slump in form, and a power-hungry circuit with long straights is unlikely to suit his SF-26 ideally.

Instead it is likely to be McLaren's resurgent Lando Norris who is the closest challenger to Mercedes over what should be a thrilling three days of action.

We have full details of the new-look schedule and how fans can watch the action live on TV.

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F1 Practice start times - 2026 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

With no F1 sprint this weekend, there will be three Free Practice sessions around the streets of Baku.

The action starts today (Thursday) at 1230 local time (0930 UK) with Free Practice 1, while Free Practice 2 is at 1600 local time (1300 UK). Free Practice 3 takes place at 1230 local time (0930 UK) on Friday.

Start times will vary depending on your location. Please find the times converted to your local time zone below.

FP1 - Thursday September 24, 2026

2026 Azerbaijan GP FP1 start times
Local time (AST)12:30 Thursday
Central European Time (CET)10:30 Thursday
British Summer Time (BST)09:30 Thursday
United States (ET)04:30 Thursday
United States (CT)03:30 Thursday
United States (PT)01:30 Thursday
Brazil (BRT)05:30 Thursday
Australia (AWST)16:30 Thursday
Australia (ACST)18:00 Thursday
Australia (AEST)18:30 Thursday
Mexico (CST)02:30 Thursday
Japan (JST)17:30 Thursday
China (CST)16:30 Thursday
South Africa (SAST)10:30 Thursday
Egypt (EEST)11:30 Thursday
India (IST)14:00 Thursday
Singapore (SGT)16:30 Thursday
Turkey (TRT)11:30 Thursday
United Arab Emirates (GST)12:30 Thursday
Saudi Arabia (AST)11:30 Thursday

FP2 - Thursday September 24, 2026

2026 Azerbaijan GP FP2 start times
Local time (AST)16:00 Friday
Central European Time (CEST)14:00 Thursday
British Summer Time (BST)13:00 Thursday
United States (ET)08:00 Thursday
United States (CT)07:00 Thursday
United States (PT)05:00 Thursday
Brazil (BRT)09:00 Thursday
Australia (AWST)20:00 Thursday
Australia (ACST)21:30 Thursday
Australia (AEST)22:00 Thursday
Mexico (CST)06:00 Thursday
Japan (JST)21:00 Thursday
China (CST)20:00 Thursday
South Africa (SAST)14:00 Thursday
Egypt (EEST)15:00 Thursday
India (IST)17:30 Thursday
Singapore (SGT)20:00 Thursday
Turkey (TRT)15:00 Thursday
United Arab Emirates (GST)16:00 Thursday
Saudi Arabia (AST)15:00 Thursday

FP3 - Friday September 25, 2026

2026 Azerbaijan GP FP3 start times
Local time (AST)12:30 Saturday
Central European Time (CEST)10:30 Friday
British Summer Time (BST)09:30 Friday
United States (ET)04:30 Friday
United States (CT)03:30 Friday
United States (PT)01:30 Friday
Brazil (BRT)05:30 Friday
Australia (AWST)16:30 Friday
Australia (ACST)18:00 Friday
Australia (AEST)18:30 Friday
Mexico (CST)02:30 Friday
Japan (JST)17:30 Friday
China (CST)16:30 Friday
South Africa (SAST)10:30 Friday
Egypt (EEST)11:30 Friday
India (IST)14:00 Friday
Singapore (SGT)16:30 Friday
Turkey (TRT)11:30 Friday
United Arab Emirates (GST)12:30 Friday
Saudi Arabia (AST)11:30 Friday

How to watch Azerbaijan GP practice live on TV today

Where you can watch Azerbaijan Grand Prix practice live on TV today depends on your location.

Sky Sports will have live rights in the UK while Apple TV has the US broadcast rights.

Broadcast details vary across the globe. Check below to see how to tune in from your country or region:

Region/Country Broadcaster(s)
United KingdomSky Sports
*United StatesApple TV
ChinaShanghai TV, Guandong Television Channel, Tencent
ItalySky Italia
NetherlandsViaplay, Viaplay Xtra, Viaplay TV
JapanFuji TV, DAZN
AustraliaFox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
SpainDAZN
CanadaRDS, TSN
GermanySky Deutschland, RTL
FranceCanal+
BelgiumRTBF, Telenet
LuxembourgRTL Lux, Sky DE
MexicoFox Sports Mexico
SingaporebeIN SPORTS
HungaryM4 Sport
BrazilBandeirantes
AustriaServus TV, ORF
Middle East & TurkeybeIN SPORTS
AfricaSuperSport
Latin AmericaESPN

*US F1 fans can make use of a seven-day free trial with Apple TV and watch Azerbaijan GP weekend for no extra cost. To sign up to Apple TV, click here.

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

Please note if you click on a product link on this page, we may earn a small affiliate commission.

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Graham Shaw
Written by
Graham Shaw - Consultant Editor
Digital sports leader with 30 years of senior level experience running global brands. Built sportinglife.com to be a behemoth in the UK as well as being in charge of the Planet Sport network of sites including planetf1.com, football365.com, teamtalk.com and planetrugby.com. Then grew goal.com to be the world's biggest soccer website in 18 languages and 37 territories. Was GM of Portals for Perform Group (now DAZN) with overall responsibility for sportingnews.com, spox.de and voetbalzone.nl.
View full biography

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