The Azerbaijan Grand Prix weekend didn't get off to the smoothest start with an early qualifying session delayed after fears concerning the track surface.

F2 organisers have already moved to avert the risk of cancellations to the final races in the war-affected regions concerning Qatar and Abu Dhabi, by adding an additional feature race to Azerbaijan this weekend, similar to F3's finale at the Spanish Grand Prix last time out.

The change in format has led to two qualifying sessions for F2 on Thursday afternoon, with two 20-minute sessions split by a 10-minute break. There is usually just one 30-minute session.

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Qualifying 1 would decide the grid for the first feature race and the reverse sprint while the additional qualifying session would set the grid for the added feature race.

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F2 hit with 15-minute delay at Baku circuit

But there was a 15-minute delay to Qualifying One at the Baku circuit with fears over the track condition.

Around six FIA officials were spotted at turn seven, a section of the track featuring newly re-laid asphalt next to the older section of the track.

There were concerns that the area of the track was breaking up shortly after the conclusion of F1's free practice one, with marshals seen sweeping away debris as officials held frantic phone calls.

Eventually the problem was deemed solved after 15 minutes, allowing Q1 to get underway on what could now be the final weekend of the F2 championship.

There will be concerns though at how quickly the track has caused an issue just hours into the three-day weekend, with F1 still to hold another two practice sessions in addition to qualifying and the race.

F1 tracks breaking up in 2026

It's not the first time that tracks breaking up has even happened this season.

The Monaco Grand Prix in June was red flagged after the final corner was reported by marshals to be seen crumbling, and it was thought to be the reason Charles Leclerc and Lance Stroll ended up crashing out of the race - although both drivers insisted it was their own driver error.

Oscar Piastri wasn't as forgiving though, with the McLaren driver saying: “At first, it kind of looked like marbles, but then you could see some of the holes in the ground.

“Clearly by the end, it was not in a great state, so obviously that kind of stuff shouldn’t be happening.”

The Hungarian Grand Prix was also hit by break-up concerns after Friday practice due to the very hot temperatures in Budapest, forcing overnight repairs at the final corner and the first corner, where a bump was unsettling drivers.

Mercedes' George Russell said of the track during the weekend: "They've resurfaced a third of the track and unfortunately they've done a really bad job.

"It's really bumpy. You saw loads of people locking up at turn one, and the track's breaking up in the last corner. People are sort of driving around the middle of the corner and not actually hitting the apex, which is just a bit odd."

Le début de la première séance de qualifications de F2 est retardé ⚠️#F2 #AzerbaidjanGP pic.twitter.com/dDjfdgdiMj — Tear Off (@TearOffFR) September 24, 2026

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