Kimi Antonelli stops on track after dramatic mechanical failure at Azerbaijan Grand Prix
Kimi Antonelli stops on track after dramatic mechanical failure at Azerbaijan Grand Prix
The title leader is already in trouble in BakuMake us your Google favorite
Kimi Antonelli suffered a terrible start to his Azerbaijan Grand Prix weekend after suffering a mechanical failure during the first practice session.
The world championship leader was just 25 minutes into the session and nine laps in when coming out of turn six, his Mercedes started to slow before he came to a stop off the track.
Marshals were quick to the scene to put out a suspected fire, but it rules out the Italian for the rest of the morning, as his team now look to repair the car ahead of FP2.
Reports claim it was a hydraulic failure with the 20-year-old's Mercedes, and it is yet unclear how the issue affects his power unit.
While Antonelli and Mercedes will perhaps be glad the incident has come in practice rather than qualifying or the race, there will be concern at the team.
F1 HEADLINES: The Ferrari plan to replace Hamilton's boss as Domenicali pay revealed
Mercedes' reliability issues
Reliability has been an issue this season for Mercedes, and especially with Antonelli, who has lost big points in a couple of races this season, although he still leads Russell by 81 points in the championship.
The Italian was forced to retire from the Spanish Grand Prix while on course for at least a podium, and was on course for a win at the British Grand Prix before a bizarre wheel guard issue led to him finishing without any points.
Mercedes have also had issues with Antonelli's team-mate George Russell, who was forced to retire with a mechanical failure at the Canadian Grand Prix while battling with Antonelli for the win, while at the very next race in Monaco he came to a stop in the tunnel during qualifying, effectively ending his chances of a positive result.
READ MORE: Red Bull issue Liam Lawson statement
READ MORE: Details have emerged about F1's 2030 engines - and it's dreadful news
Related
More F1 news
Latest F1 news
Just in
Recommended by the editors
Azerbaijan Grand Prix track safety fears delays qualifying session
F1 Results Today: Azerbaijan Grand Prix practice times and positions
Kimi Antonelli stops on track after dramatic mechanical failure at Azerbaijan Grand Prix
F1 Practice Today: New Azerbaijan Grand Prix Thursday schedule, times and TV channel
Latest News
Azerbaijan Grand Prix track safety fears delays qualifying session
- 5 minutes ago
F1 Results Today: Azerbaijan Grand Prix practice times and positions
- 1 hour ago
Kimi Antonelli stops on track after dramatic mechanical failure at Azerbaijan Grand Prix
- 1 hour ago
Aston Martin F1 chief delivers update on Fernando Alonso future
- 1 hour ago
F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix weather forecast - latest from Baku
- 2 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton robbed of F1 title but major blunder must still haunt him
- 3 hours ago
Most read
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton releases statement as Mercedes comeback confirmed
- 19 september
'Max vs 100': Start time and how to watch live as Verstappen takes on epic Silverstone challenge
- 16 september
F1 broadcaster to miss first grand prix in 28 years after schedule disaster
- 20 september
F1 Schedule 2026: Next race moved to new day, major questions remain as Iran war escalates
- 20 september
Max vs 100 Results: Final times and positions as Verstappen takes on epic Silverstone challenge
- 16 september
FIA announce 30-place grid penalty for Kimi Antonelli at Italian Grand Prix
- 4 september