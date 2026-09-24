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Kimi Antonelli getting off a boat looking suspicious at the Monaco Grand Prix

Kimi Antonelli stops on track after dramatic mechanical failure at Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Kimi Antonelli getting off a boat looking suspicious at the Monaco Grand Prix — Photo: © IMAGO

Kimi Antonelli stops on track after dramatic mechanical failure at Azerbaijan Grand Prix

The title leader is already in trouble in Baku

Dan Ripley
Global Editor
Professional F1 journalist and analyst
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Kimi Antonelli suffered a terrible start to his Azerbaijan Grand Prix weekend after suffering a mechanical failure during the first practice session.

The world championship leader was just 25 minutes into the session and nine laps in when coming out of turn six, his Mercedes started to slow before he came to a stop off the track.

Marshals were quick to the scene to put out a suspected fire, but it rules out the Italian for the rest of the morning, as his team now look to repair the car ahead of FP2.

Reports claim it was a hydraulic failure with the 20-year-old's Mercedes, and it is yet unclear how the issue affects his power unit.

While Antonelli and Mercedes will perhaps be glad the incident has come in practice rather than qualifying or the race, there will be concern at the team.

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Mercedes' reliability issues

Reliability has been an issue this season for Mercedes, and especially with Antonelli, who has lost big points in a couple of races this season, although he still leads Russell by 81 points in the championship.

The Italian was forced to retire from the Spanish Grand Prix while on course for at least a podium, and was on course for a win at the British Grand Prix before a bizarre wheel guard issue led to him finishing without any points.

Mercedes have also had issues with Antonelli's team-mate George Russell, who was forced to retire with a mechanical failure at the Canadian Grand Prix while battling with Antonelli for the win, while at the very next race in Monaco he came to a stop in the tunnel during qualifying, effectively ending his chances of a positive result.

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