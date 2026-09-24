Fernando Alonso calls F1 race 'embarrassing' under new rules as future talks continue

Fernando Alonso has accused F1's new regulations of 'killing' some classic tracks, continuing to hammer the new rules.

The two-time world champion appears to still be on the fence about whether he'll return to the sport in 2027, with his Aston Martin contract expiring at the end of this season, and calling it 'semi-embarrassing' to go through the famous Eau Rouge section of Spa at the Belgian Grand Prix doesn't seem like a great sign.

Alonso talked at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Wednesday about his talks with F1 and the FIA about his (and many other drivers') displeasure about the current regulation setup, saying there is 'no other series in motorsport where you need to drive slow to go fast'.

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He claimed that other F1 drivers agree with him, either publicly or privately, and did concede that the commercial success of the sport is perhaps better than ever.

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Alonso repeats criticism of controversial new rules

"We are less competitive than the grid, yes," he admitted, alluding to his team's on-track struggles, "but I don't think that's the critical point for me to make a decision. Next year, there is a change already with the 60-40 ratio and that will improve things. But maybe there are more things that we need to think about to keep improving things. That's the way I see it.

"As I said in Madrid, that's part of my responsibility as well. I drove long enough here. And I think we all come from junior formulas, from karting, Formula 3, Formula 2, that we drive within this driver's instinct to go fast; attacking the corners and taking some risks.

"And then you get to Formula 1 and you need to rewind a little bit what you learned in the last 20 years of your career. And then you need to drive a different method. That is only happening in Formula 1.

"There is no other series in motorsport where you need to drive slow to go fast. This year has been some good races and bad races. And I think we need to learn from those."

It was the blunting of the sport's most famous high-octane, high-speed tracks and corners that Alonso focused on with his criticism, saying" "We had Silverstone, an incredible circuit. It's not fun anymore. We had Spa, that was semi-embarrassing to go through. Eau Rouge, Suzuka, the 130R. There were some circuits that were killed this year.

"So, I think with the lessons from this year there is still maybe some scope to learn from those. And have a better sport next year. And that's my conversation that is ongoing with Stefano [Domenicali, F1 CEO], Mohammed [Ben Sulayem, FIA president] or the teams in general."

Alonso: F1 in the best place it's ever been

On the sport's commercial side, Alonso added: "I tend to agree on the sport in general. We are in the best place we have ever been. Formula 1 is growing a lot. New fans come in. Races sometimes are fun to watch. All these kinds of things.

"I think the events are great. If I look at the Miami Grand Prix. That's amazing. I always bring my family to Miami. I would love to go to Miami as a VIP as a spectator.

"Maybe behind the wheel, especially if you drive all the series or if you knew a different Formula 1, probably there is a little bit of frustration. That [frustration] we are communicating with the sport. Maybe I'm more direct and clear in my comments. Max [Verstappen] as well. And some drivers and some others are a little bit quiet. But I think we all feel the same."

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