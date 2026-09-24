F1 Results Today: Azerbaijan Grand Prix practice times and positions
F1 Results Today: Azerbaijan Grand Prix practice times and positions
All the times from F1 Hungarian Grand Prix practice sessions on Thursday at BakuMake us your Google favorite
Mercedes endured a bittersweet start to the Azerbaijan Grand Prix as the F1 title race threatens to heat up.
Championship leader Kimi Antonelli suffered a hydraulics failure just 25 minutes and nine laps into the one-hour session of free practice 1, with his Mercedes team-mate and closest rival taking full advantage by going fastest.
The British star was nearly half-a-second clear of the competition led by Red Bull's Max Verstappen, albeit his lap was assisted by a slipstream on the long Baku straight.
Not far behind the four-time world champion were the Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton to round off the top four.
Isack Hadjar returned to Red Bull after a three-race absence that came after he broke his wrist during the summer break. The Frenchman though was one of the first drivers on track but had severe issues with pulling under braking that saw him fighting to keep his car out of the Baku walls on his way to P20.
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Here are all the times following FP1 at Baku.
Azerbaijan Grand Prix FP1 times
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Gap
|1
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1:45.387
|2
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+0.400
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+0.404
|4
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|+0.437
|5
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|+0.878
|6
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|+1.011
|7
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|+1.053
|8
|Arvid Lindblad
|Racing Bulls
|+1.214
|9
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|+1.237
|10
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Audi
|+1.301
|11
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Audi
|+1.484
|12
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|+1.506
|13
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|+1.552
|14
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|+1.594
|15
|Ollie Bearman
|Haas
|+1.607
|16
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+1.656
|17
|Sergio Perez
|Cadillac
|+1.866
|18
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|+2.136
|19
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|+2.448
|20
|Isack Hadjar
|Red Bull
|+2.486
|21
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+3.160
|22
|Valtteri Bottas
|Cadillac
|+3.928
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