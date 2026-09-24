All the times from F1 Hungarian Grand Prix practice sessions on Thursday at Baku

Mercedes endured a bittersweet start to the Azerbaijan Grand Prix as the F1 title race threatens to heat up.

Championship leader Kimi Antonelli suffered a hydraulics failure just 25 minutes and nine laps into the one-hour session of free practice 1, with his Mercedes team-mate and closest rival taking full advantage by going fastest.

The British star was nearly half-a-second clear of the competition led by Red Bull's Max Verstappen, albeit his lap was assisted by a slipstream on the long Baku straight.

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Not far behind the four-time world champion were the Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton to round off the top four.

Isack Hadjar returned to Red Bull after a three-race absence that came after he broke his wrist during the summer break. The Frenchman though was one of the first drivers on track but had severe issues with pulling under braking that saw him fighting to keep his car out of the Baku walls on his way to P20.

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Here are all the times following FP1 at Baku.

Azerbaijan Grand Prix FP1 times

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Written by Dan Ripley - Global Editor I've been a massive F1 fan since the mid 1990s and continue to study the history of the sport long before that. As an experienced motor sport reporter covering F1, MotoGP and the LeMans 24 Hour race, being part of GPFans has allowed me to work with a diverse team with all sorts of different backgrounds in watching the sport and given me a greater appreciation of F1. View full biography

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