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F1 Results Today: Azerbaijan Grand Prix practice times and positions

verstappen, baku, f1 — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 Results Today: Azerbaijan Grand Prix practice times and positions

All the times from F1 Hungarian Grand Prix practice sessions on Thursday at Baku

Dan Ripley
Global Editor
Professional F1 journalist and analyst
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Mercedes endured a bittersweet start to the Azerbaijan Grand Prix as the F1 title race threatens to heat up.

Championship leader Kimi Antonelli suffered a hydraulics failure just 25 minutes and nine laps into the one-hour session of free practice 1, with his Mercedes team-mate and closest rival taking full advantage by going fastest.

The British star was nearly half-a-second clear of the competition led by Red Bull's Max Verstappen, albeit his lap was assisted by a slipstream on the long Baku straight.

Not far behind the four-time world champion were the Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton to round off the top four.

Isack Hadjar returned to Red Bull after a three-race absence that came after he broke his wrist during the summer break. The Frenchman though was one of the first drivers on track but had severe issues with pulling under braking that saw him fighting to keep his car out of the Baku walls on his way to P20.

F1 HEADLINES: The Ferrari plan to replace Hamilton's boss as Domenicali pay revealed

Here are all the times following FP1 at Baku.

Azerbaijan Grand Prix FP1 times

Azerbaijan Grand Prix FP1 times
Pos Driver Team Gap
1 George Russell Mercedes 1:45.387
2 Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.400
3 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.404
4 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.437
5 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +0.878
6 Oscar Piastri McLaren +1.011
7 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +1.053
8 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls +1.214
9 Esteban Ocon Haas +1.237
10 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi +1.301
11 Nico Hulkenberg Audi +1.484
12 Carlos Sainz Williams +1.506
13 Alex Albon Williams +1.552
14 Lando Norris McLaren +1.594
15 Ollie Bearman Haas +1.607
16 Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.656
17 Sergio Perez Cadillac +1.866
18 Franco Colapinto Alpine +2.136
19 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +2.448
20 Isack Hadjar Red Bull +2.486
21 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +3.160
22 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac +3.928

READ MORE: Charles Leclerc admits blame in Lewis Hamilton battle after Ferrari talks

READ MORE: F1 star on verge of team exit after startling admission

Dan Ripley
Written by
Dan Ripley - Global Editor
I've been a massive F1 fan since the mid 1990s and continue to study the history of the sport long before that. As an experienced motor sport reporter covering F1, MotoGP and the LeMans 24 Hour race, being part of GPFans has allowed me to work with a diverse team with all sorts of different backgrounds in watching the sport and given me a greater appreciation of F1.
View full biography

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