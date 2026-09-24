Aston Martin F1 chief delivers update on Fernando Alonso future

Aston Martin have revealed they are still waiting for a decision from Fernando Alonso on whether he will continue racing for them and in F1 for 2027.

Only three teams are yet to confirm their 2027 lineup after Red Bull announced on Wednesday that Isack Hadjar would continue alongside Max Verstappen.

Along with Haas and Racing Bulls, Aston Martin have yet to make an official confirmation on either of their drivers for the 2027 season.

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Lance Stroll's seat is not under threat at the team owned by his father Lawrence, but that could change should he decide to pull out at any point.

That isn't expected to happen though and there is far more interest in the future of his team-mate, Alonso.

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Fernando Alonso future last big question of 2026

The 45-year-old has shown a desire to stay in the F1, yet has also dropped hints he will retire if both the sport doesn't improve its regulations and Aston Martin don't show any signs of improvement following a dismal campaign where they sit second bottom of the constructors' championship with just three points.

Ahead of this weekend's Azerbaijan Grand Prix, team chief Mike Krack has offered an update to the situation surrounding Alonso's future, in that the situation hadn't changed and the team were still waiting patiently for the two-time world champion's decision.

He told media: "I'm still standing by what I said in Madrid: I feel calm waiting to see what decision Fernando makes".

Mike Krack insists Aston Martin are in no panic over Fernando Alonso's future

Alonso's threats of retirement in recent weeks has caught the attention of FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem, who has stated he will do everything he can to help Aston Martin and Honda if it means keeping Alonso in F1.

When asked about the discussion on Alonso and the FIA president, Krack said: "I can't add much more, since I believe the regulations, or the roadmap for them, for 2027-28 are already set".

"That said, it's likely there will always be small adjustments, as we've seen this year too".

"But I think the main hurdles have already been cleared, so I don't expect drastic changes from what's planned".

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