F1 Results Today: Azerbaijan Grand Prix final practice times and positions

Max Verstappen took advantage of Red Bull's final major upgrade package of the season to top the timing boards in FP3 at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Friday.

High winds whipping through the streets of Baku made things tricky for the drivers after a fairly still Thursday, with Lewis Hamilton, Verstappen and both Mercedes drivers all locking up and heading into the track's considerable runoff areas as teams dialled into their qualifying setups.

George Russell and Lewis Hamilton sat a tenth back in second and third in the session - the latter benefiting from an absolutely gargantuan three-car tow down the final straight - with championship leader Kimi Antonelli a further quarter of a second back.

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Charles Leclerc rounded out the top five a full half-second back from his team-mate, with Pierre Gasly slotted into sixth ahead of the McLaren pair of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris.

Lance Stroll is no stranger to having a session end early this season, but opted for a bit of variety, clipping the wall and damaging his car, forcing him to stop on track as opposed to being undone by another Aston Martin technical failure.

Azerbaijan Grand Prix FP3 times

Singapore Grand Prix FP2 times Pos Driver Team Gap 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:43.922 2 George Russell Mercedes +0.099 3 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.111 4 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +0.351 5 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.622 6 Pierre Gasly Alpine +0.715 7 Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.824 8 Lando Norris McLaren +0.977 9 Isack Hadjar Red Bull +1.254 10 Franco Colapinto Alpine +1.670 11 Carlos Sainz Williams +1.683 12 Oliver Bearman Haas +1.770 13 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi +1.932 14 Esteban Ocon Haas +1.996 15 Nico Hulkenberg Audi +2.076 16 Sergio Perez Cadillac +2.082 17 Alex Albon Williams +2.154 18 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +2.300 19 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls +2.349 20 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +2.590 21 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac +4.665 22 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +5.357

Is there F1 today?

Qualifying is next up on Friday, September 25 at 16:00 (local time) and 13:00 (BST). ">To read the complete breakdown of the times and how to watch in select locations click here.

READ MORE: Azerbaijan GP track safety fears delays qualifying session

PRACTICE RESULTS: Azerbaijan GP times and positions

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