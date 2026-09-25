F1 News Today: FIA investigate 'f***ing dangerous' Hamilton as Briatore responds to Ferrari link

Lewis Hamilton was subject of an investigation by FIA stewards after infuriating an F1 rival at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Hamilton was competing in Thursday's second practice session at the Baku circuit when he got caught up in an incident with Racing Bull's Liam Lawson.

With around 20 minutes of the session left, Hamilton was going slowly coming out of the final corner heading into the long straight. The 41-year-old appeared to be harvesting energy in his car to get optimal battery deployment, but unfortunately did so right in front of New Zealander Lawson.

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Briatore to Ferrari? Controversial F1 legend on a move that would stun the sport

Flavio Briatore at Ferrari - two Italian F1 institutions finally brought together. Can you imagine the storylines?

Running the show at Maranello is every self-respecting Italian motor racing fan's dream, and the 76-year-old Briatore is clearly no different.

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F1 star opens up on 'disturbing' online abuse after Franco Colapinto incident

Pierre Gasly has opened up on a torrent of abuse delivered to him by fans of his own team-mate after the Spanish Grand Prix.

On what ended up being a disastrous race strategy, the Frenchman had track position over Franco Colapinto in the closing stages, with the Argentine both faster and on fresher tyres as he tried to keep ahead of Oscar Piastri.

Colapinto repeatedly asked his team to tell Gasly to let him past, but in the event he had to wait until his team-mate was brought in for his one and only pit stop despite his growing frustration on the radio. The incident ended up not mattering to the result, with Piastri finishing behind the Argentine anyway.

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Kimi Antonelli stops on track after dramatic mechanical failure at Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Kimi Antonelli suffered a terrible start to his Azerbaijan Grand Prix weekend after suffering a mechanical failure during the first practice session.

The world championship leader was just 25 minutes into the session and nine laps in when coming out of turn six, his Mercedes started to slow before he came to a stop off the track.

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Cadillac announce triple signing as top Red Bull star joins US F1 team

Cadillac have announced a major F1 coup with a trio of signings which they believe will help really announce their arrival in the sport.

So far in 2026 it has been a tough baptism of fire for the newly-formed team (pun absolutely intended with those perennially smoking brakes) and the US team currently sits 11th and bottom in the constructors' standings with zero points.

But now they have beefed up their technical department with a trio of signings, including a top star from Red Bull.

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F1 champion Jacques Villeneuve delivers incredible verdict on new Monaco sprint race

Jacques Villeneuve has, perhaps surprisingly, defended F1's decision to hold a sprint race at next year's Monaco Grand Prix.

Racing at the historic street circuit is infamously dull to watch, with next to no overtaking opportunities around the tight streets of the principality, leading to a number of fans questioning the decision to plant an extra race on the Saturday morning of the race weekend.

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