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Cadillac announce huge triple signing as top Red Bull star joins US F1 team

The Cadillac logo in front of the F1 logo — Photo: © IMAGO

Cadillac announce huge triple signing as top Red Bull star joins US F1 team

A real coup for Cadillac

Graham Shaw
Consultant Editor
Digital sports specialist running global brands for 30 years
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Cadillac have announced a major F1 coup with a trio of signings which they believe will help really announce their arrival in the sport.

So far in 2026 it has been a tough baptism of fire for the newly-formed team (pun absolutely intended with those perennially smoking brakes) and the US team currently sits 11th and bottom in the constructors' standings with zero points.

Cadillac had already made a significant move in August in a bid to speed up their progress, replacing team principal Graeme Lowdon with Marcin Budkowski.

F1 HEADLINES: Leclerc admits blame in Hamilton battle with star on verge of team exit

Red Bull veteran Skinner heads Cadillac new boys

Now they have added more talent to their roster with three signings announced on Thursday which should make a huge difference to their technical capability.

The most intriguing of the three is former Red Bull chief designer Craig Skinner coming on board as Chief Development Engineer. He had spent 20 years at Red Bull, working on cars which delivered four world titles each for Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen.

Craig Skinner enjoyed huge success at Red Bull.
Craig Skinner enjoyed huge success at Red Bull.

Meanwhile Eric Blandin joins the team as Head of Aerodynamics after racking up more than 11 years of experience as Chief Aerodynamicist at Mercedes and Deputy Technical Director at Aston Martin.

Completing the trio of new hires is Tim Lean, who comes in as Chief Engineer - Aerodynamics Modelling and Simulation.

Lean brings over 10 years of aerodynamic experience from McLaren and six years at Red Bull. He was also the principal aerodynamicist at Ferrari for over five years.

Budkowski excited by cornerstone hires

Budkowski is excited by his team's new captures, and believes they will be key to the team's long-term development.

“These appointments represent a vital step in the technical evolution of the team,” he said.

“Bringing together experienced leadership across development, aerodynamics and modelling will help us create a stronger integrated technical organisation and improve performance on track.

"Craig, Eric and Tim bring race and championship-winning experience to Cadillac F1 in areas that are central to our long-term development.”

READ MORE: Azerbaijan GP track safety fears delays qualifying session

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