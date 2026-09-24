Lewis Hamilton reposts bizarre AI video of rapping car ride with Max Verstappen and co

We know that Lewis Hamilton is a fan of AI, with his Perplexity partnership and the like, but we didn't expect to see him reposting AI videos of himself on Instagram like your weird uncle.

At time of writing, there are precisely two things on Hamilton's Instagram story. One of them is a re-post of Kimi Antonelli shouting at him for a picture from a balcony at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix (real), and the other is a video of him and Max Verstappen driving down the motorway singing Migos' Walk It Talk It, with Charles Leclerc and Antonelli in the back seats.

The video comes from an account stacked with similar videos of famous people or fictional characters AI swapped into actual videos, including exact replicas of the video Hamilton re-posted but with Barcelona football players, and UFC fighters.

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It's good to know that the seven-time world champion's much vaunted climate change activism doesn't extend to AI's astonishing resource consumption in order to create the kind of slop videos you'd put on the iPad to entertain a four-year-old.

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Hamilton AI video: Unc behaviour

If you want to go and watch the video, you know where to find it. If you want to see a not-especially-convincing Max Verstappen rapping in the passenger seat of a family car, you go ahead.

If you want to see an uncanny Kimi Antonelli's eyes and mouth go wide with shock when not-Verstappen 'delivers' the line 'She just bought a new ass but got the same boobs', go wild.

We will, now, always have the image in our heads of Sir Lewis Hamilton, knight of the realm, sitting in his motorhome and giggling at the image of him sitting in a car next to a rapping Dutchman.

And now you will too.

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