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Hadjar keert na polsblessure terug bij Red Bull in Bakoe: 'Kan niet wachten'

F1 stars reveal 'restrictions' on off-track activities after Hadjar boxing injury

Hadjar keert na polsblessure terug bij Red Bull in Bakoe: 'Kan niet wachten' — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 stars reveal 'restrictions' on off-track activities after Hadjar boxing injury

No bungee jumping? That seems fair!

Chris Deeley
Editor
Experienced sports writer covering F1 and other motorsports since 2023
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Some F1 stars have opened up on activities that their teams discourage them from doing while they're away from the race track.

The conversation arose in response to a question to Isack Hadjar at the FIA's drivers' press conference at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix regarding his recent wrist injury, which caused him to miss the last three races.

It's believed that he suffered the injury during a boxing workout toward the end of the summer break, but he denied that his team have put any restrictions on activities like boxing in response to the incident.

Charles Leclerc and Alex Albon, sat alongside him in the press conference, appeared a little surprised when he said that his team had no restrictions in place on his activities, both revealing some of their own.

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"No," said Hadjar when asked if Red Bull had put any red lines in place. "I mean, next time I’ll just be more careful. You know, maybe strap myself and, yeah, that’s it. It happens. There are no restrictions. I’m not five years old, so I just need to think twice before, you know…"

Leclerc cut in, saying: "Well, I’m not five years old either, but I’ve got some restrictions. But not too many, and actually I ask nicely, then most of the time they accept. But yes, skydiving is probably not recommended, but that’s also what I thought. It’s a bit strange to restrict skydiving.

"Anyway, let’s not get into this discussion. I’m not that obsessed with skydiving anyway, but the only time I did it they were not so happy, so I don’t do it anymore.

"Yes, skiing, it’s not that we are restricted, but we are also kind of responsible in a way, and skiing is not the safest kind of sport. So, you can do it right after the season, then the closer you get to the season, the less risky kind of sports I will do.

Albon added: "Yeah, same. I think Red Bull might have a bit more of a tolerance to extreme sports, but at least for us we’re kind of monitored a little bit. But I have the same kind of things. Bungee jumping, I think, is another one. I’m not much of a bungee jumper either. And I can’t think of any. Skiing is also one on mine, yeah."

READ MORE: Red Bull announce driver change for Azerbaijan Grand Prix'

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