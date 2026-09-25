All the key details for US F1 fans

F1 heads to the Azerbaijan Grand Prix this weekend and US fans can watch all the live action for free.

F1 lands in Baku for the 15th round of the 2026 season this weekend, with George Russell looking to finally claw back some ground on his team-mate Kimi Antonelli in the Drivers' championship standings.

The race is the start of a triple-header and kicks off a run of four races in five weeks, as the calendar hits its most hectic point.

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Russell will be desperate for a victory to try and narrow the gap to Antonelli in the drivers' championship and build some momentum in the frenetic period, with the young Italian currently 81 points clear at the top of the standings.

US-based F1 fans will be able to watch the action unfold via Apple TV, and can even catch it for free via a seven-day free trial that the streaming platform are offering.

Apple TV is the new stateside rights holder for F1 in 2026, after replacing ESPN in a five-year deal worth a staggering $750million.

ESPN typically took the Sky Sports broadcast feed for its own coverage until Apple outbid them for the new rights cycle, but viewers can now choose between the Sky Sports crew and the F1 TV feed, shown as the 'main' feed on Apple. There are also onboard cameras for all 22 cars, a data tracker and a track map to enjoy during the live sessions.

Here's how you can watch the action unfold in Baku this weekend at no expense via the streaming service's free trial option.

READ MORE: Where do F1 drivers live, and why so many choose Monaco?

How to watch the Azerbaijan Grand Prix for free

US F1 fans can make use of a seven-day free trial with Apple TV and watch Azerbaijan Grand Prix weekend for no extra cost. To sign up to Apple TV, click here.

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What time does the F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix start?

The 2026 Azerbaijan Grand Prix starts at 3pm local time on Saturday September 26 (7am Eastern, 6am Central, 4am Pacific).

Before that fans can watch Qualifying live on Friday, with a 4pm local start time (8am Eastern, 7am Central, 5am Pacific).

How much does F1 cost on Apple TV?

The cost is $12.99 per month with that seven-day free trial available for new subscribers.

Where can I watch Apple TV?

The 2026 season is available on the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV 4K, Apple Vision Pro and Mac. It can also be viewed via popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL, and others; Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices; Chromecast with Google TV; PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles; and at tv.apple.com.

F1 presenters on Apple TV

On the 'main' F1 TV feed, presenter Laura Winter will be live from the paddock with former IndyCar star James Hinchcliffe, Lawrence Barretto, and Chris Medland. They'll be joined by former W Series race winner Alice Powell and presenter Ariana Bravo, all returning from 2025.

Alex Jacques takes the lead on race commentary with former F1 driver Jolyon Palmer, with Ruth Buscombe, David Coulthard, Davide Valsecchi, Alex Brundle and Sam Collins all contributing.

There are a couple of new additions as well for 2026 - namely Juan Pablo Montoya (one of the very few drivers to win races in F1, IndyCar and NASCAR) and presenter Betty Glover.

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