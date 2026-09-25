Christian Horner F1 return in jeopardy with 'at least seven' rivals in play

Christian Horner's best available option for a swift return to F1 could be in significant jeopardy.

The 52-year-old Englishman was sensationally sacked by Red Bull in July 2025, ending a glorious run of success with the team which spanned two decades.

Horner had presided over eight Drivers' title wins and six Constructors' championships before the axe fell as the team struggled last season.

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As soon as he departed stage left, speculation began about where one of the sport's most intriguing personalities might return. With the terms of his reported £80million settlement now in the past, Horner is free to make his paddock comeback.

Despite regular links to the likes of Ferrari and Aston Martin, there has always been one standout option which would appear to line up with Horner's stated ambitions - Alpine.

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Why Alpine option is a fit for Horner

Horner has said more than once since his Red Bull exit that should he return to the sport, it would likely be as more than a team principal, and with an equity stake in the team. Now it just so happens there is a 24 percent stake in Alpine up for grabs.

The stake, purchased by Otro Capital in 2023 for €200million, is now on the market. The asking price though is steep thanks to the explosion of interest in F1.

Toto Wolff and Mercedes were interested bidders earlier this year, but balked at the €720m asking price.

That stake is still up for grabs, with Alpine's parent company Renault no longer having the power to veto any potential buyers (that deadline passed earlier this month). The competition though appears to be very very stiff, bad news potentially for Horner.

Alpine's executive advisor and de facto team principal Flavio Briatore revealed just how stiff during an interview with Italian outlet Corriere della Sera this week.

'At least seven investors' want Otro stake - Briatore

"Anyone talking about selling [the entire team] is lying. Alpine and Renault want to stay in F1. Indeed, everyone knows that our minority shareholder, Otro Capital, is willing to sell its 24 percent stake, and there are at least seven investors ready to buy it."

Briatore says there is stiff competition for Otro's Alpine stake.

That Otro valuation would mean Alpine is now worth around €3billion - a figure Briatore believes is the low end of the market as team prices go through the roof.

"Yes. Supply and demand respond to values ​​like that. In fact, there are people willing to spend much higher amounts to buy a team. Talking about 3billion is a minimal value."

Team valuations will continue to skyrocket

If the competition facing Horner is considerable now, things could get harder the longer this saga drags on. Alpine will be renamed Gucci Racing Alpine from 2027 after a massive partnership with the Italian fashion house, and Briatore believes values will continue to skyrocket.

"Well, we're talking about exceptional, international brands. The Gucci deal proves it . We haven't even started yet, and there's a lot of talk about it."

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