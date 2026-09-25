F1 Qualifying Today: Azerbaijan Grand Prix schedule, times and TV channel
F1 Qualifying Today: Azerbaijan Grand Prix schedule, times and TV channel
The battle for pole takes place today (Friday) in BakuMake us your Google favorite
The battle for pole position takes top billing at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix today (Friday September 25) with a thrilling Qualifying session in prospect.
The streets of Baku will roar with the sound of F1 engines for 60 nerve-tingling minutes as the best 22 drivers in the world battle for grid spots in Saturday's big race.
The grid will be set 24 hours earlier than usual this year with the entire race weekend schedule moved forward to avoid a clash with Azerbaijan Remembrance Day on Sunday September 27.
Mercedes go into this crucial session as favourites to dominate once again on a circuit which has long straights and demands power.
Kimi Antonelli takes an 81-point title race lead into this weekend, with team-mate George Russell his nearest challenger and Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton 101 points away.
At this stage it is very much the 20-year-old Italian's to lose, but they still do have to run the races. A strong Qualifying session would take him another big step closer to becoming the youngest world champion ever.
We have all the schedule and TV details for you ahead of this afternoon's session.
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What time is F1 qualifying today?
Qualifying for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix takes place today (Friday September 25), starting at 4pm local time (1pm BST).
We've converted it to your local timezone where you are, all available in the table below:
Qualifying - Friday September 25, 2026
|Location
|Time
|Local time (AST)
|16:00 Friday
|Central European Time (CEST)
|14:00 Friday
|UK (BST)
|13:00 Friday
|US (ET)
|08:00 Friday
|US (CT)
|07:00 Friday
|US (PT)
|05:00 Friday
|Brazil (BRT)
|09:00 Friday
|Australia (AWST)
|20:00 Friday
|Australia (ACT)
|21:30 Friday
|Australia (AET)
|22:00 Friday
|Mexico (CST)
|06:00 Friday
|Japan (JST)
|21:00 Friday
|China (CST)
|20:00 Friday
|South Africa (SAST)
|14:00 Friday
|Egypt (EEST)
|15:00 Friday
|India (IST)
|17:30 Friday
|Singapore (SGT)
|20:00 Friday
|Turkey (TRT)
|15:00 Friday
|United Arab Emirates (GST)
|16:00 Friday
|Saudi Arabia (AST)
|15:00 Friday
How to watch 2026 Azerbaijan Grand Prix qualifying live on TV today
As ever, the UK options are Sky F1 for live coverage or Channel 4 for free-to-air highlights, while Apple TV now have the US rights (free trial available).
Local fans can watch the action free of charge on Idman TV.
Where to watch: F1 2026 broadcasters by region
|Region/Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports, Channel 4
|*United States
|Apple TV
|Italy
|Sky Italia
|Netherlands
|Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
|China
|Shanghai TV, Guandong Television Channel, Tencent
|Japan
|Fuji TV, DAZN
|Australia
|Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
|Spain
|DAZN
|Canada
|RDS, TSN
|Germany
|Sky Deutschland, RTL
|France
|Canal+
|Belgium
|RTBF, Telenet
|Luxembourg
|RTL Lux, Sky DE
|Mexico
|Fox Sports Mexico
|Singapore
|beIN SPORTS
|Hungary
|M4 Sport
|Brazil
|Bandeirantes
|Austria
|Servus TV, ORF
|Middle East & Turkey
|beIN SPORTS
|Africa
|SuperSport
|Latin America
|ESPN
* - A free seven-day trial of Apple TV is available for fans in the US, allowing them to watch the F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix for free this weekend.
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
Please note if you click on a product link on this page, we may earn a small affiliate commission.
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