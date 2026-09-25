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F1 Qualifying Today: Azerbaijan Grand Prix schedule, times and TV channel

Lando Norris, Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen, 2026, generic — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 Qualifying Today: Azerbaijan Grand Prix schedule, times and TV channel

The battle for pole takes place today (Friday) in Baku

Graham Shaw
Consultant Editor
Digital sports specialist running global brands for 30 years
 Google Make us your Google favorite

The battle for pole position takes top billing at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix today (Friday September 25) with a thrilling Qualifying session in prospect.

The streets of Baku will roar with the sound of F1 engines for 60 nerve-tingling minutes as the best 22 drivers in the world battle for grid spots in Saturday's big race.

The grid will be set 24 hours earlier than usual this year with the entire race weekend schedule moved forward to avoid a clash with Azerbaijan Remembrance Day on Sunday September 27.

Mercedes go into this crucial session as favourites to dominate once again on a circuit which has long straights and demands power.

Kimi Antonelli takes an 81-point title race lead into this weekend, with team-mate George Russell his nearest challenger and Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton 101 points away.

At this stage it is very much the 20-year-old Italian's to lose, but they still do have to run the races. A strong Qualifying session would take him another big step closer to becoming the youngest world champion ever.

We have all the schedule and TV details for you ahead of this afternoon's session.

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F1 HEADLINES: Leclerc admits blame in Hamilton battle with star on verge of team exit

What time is F1 qualifying today?

Qualifying for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix takes place today (Friday September 25), starting at 4pm local time (1pm BST).

We've converted it to your local timezone where you are, all available in the table below:

Qualifying - Friday September 25, 2026

LocationTime
Local time (AST)16:00 Friday
Central European Time (CEST)14:00 Friday
UK (BST)13:00 Friday
US (ET)08:00 Friday
US (CT)07:00 Friday
US (PT)05:00 Friday
Brazil (BRT)09:00 Friday
Australia (AWST)20:00 Friday
Australia (ACT)21:30 Friday
Australia (AET)22:00 Friday
Mexico (CST)06:00 Friday
Japan (JST)21:00 Friday
China (CST)20:00 Friday
South Africa (SAST)14:00 Friday
Egypt (EEST)15:00 Friday
India (IST)17:30 Friday
Singapore (SGT)20:00 Friday
Turkey (TRT)15:00 Friday
United Arab Emirates (GST)16:00 Friday
Saudi Arabia (AST)15:00 Friday

How to watch 2026 Azerbaijan Grand Prix qualifying live on TV today

As ever, the UK options are Sky F1 for live coverage or Channel 4 for free-to-air highlights, while Apple TV now have the US rights (free trial available).

Local fans can watch the action free of charge on Idman TV.

Where to watch: F1 2026 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s)
United KingdomSky Sports, Channel 4
*United StatesApple TV
ItalySky Italia
NetherlandsViaplay, Viaplay Xtra
ChinaShanghai TV, Guandong Television Channel, Tencent
JapanFuji TV, DAZN
AustraliaFox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
SpainDAZN
CanadaRDS, TSN
GermanySky Deutschland, RTL
FranceCanal+
BelgiumRTBF, Telenet
LuxembourgRTL Lux, Sky DE
MexicoFox Sports Mexico
SingaporebeIN SPORTS
HungaryM4 Sport
BrazilBandeirantes
AustriaServus TV, ORF
Middle East & TurkeybeIN SPORTS
AfricaSuperSport
Latin AmericaESPN

* - A free seven-day trial of Apple TV is available for fans in the US, allowing them to watch the F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix for free this weekend.

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

Please note if you click on a product link on this page, we may earn a small affiliate commission.

READ MORE: Azerbaijan GP track safety fears delays qualifying session

Graham Shaw
Written by
Graham Shaw - Consultant Editor
Digital sports leader with 30 years of senior level experience running global brands. Built sportinglife.com to be a behemoth in the UK as well as being in charge of the Planet Sport network of sites including planetf1.com, football365.com, teamtalk.com and planetrugby.com. Then grew goal.com to be the world's biggest soccer website in 18 languages and 37 territories. Was GM of Portals for Perform Group (now DAZN) with overall responsibility for sportingnews.com, spox.de and voetbalzone.nl.
View full biography

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