Channel 4 F1 highlights today: How to watch the 2026 Azerbaijan Grand Prix FREE in the UK
Channel 4 F1 highlights today: How to watch the 2026 Azerbaijan Grand Prix FREE in the UK
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The 2026 Azerbaijan Grand Prix weekend is under way early in Baku and Channel 4 have free coverage of Qualifying and the big race.
The entire schedule around the streets of the capital has been moved forward 24 hours to avoid clashing with the country's national Remembrance Day on Sunday September 27.
That means Qualifying takes place today (Friday September 25) with the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Saturday (September 26).
Championship leader Kimi Antonelli goes into the weekend as favourite to claim another win, with Mercedes team-mate George Russell and Lewis Hamilton expected to be his closest challengers.
C4 have you covered for free highlights in the UK, and we have full details.
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What time is F1 on Channel 4 for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix?
Sky Sports of course has live coverage of the entire three days in Baku, but Channel 4 has you covered for free-to-air highlights.
C4 has a 90-minute highlights show for Qualifying on Friday, and this gets under way at 6pm BST.
Then on Saturday there is a bumper two-and-a-half-hour show with highlights of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, starting at 5.30pm BST.
If you miss the action over the weekend, you can still catch all the highlights on Channel 4's on-demand service.
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