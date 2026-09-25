Martin Brundle will MISS the Azerbaijan Grand Prix - and this is why
Martin Brundle will MISS the Azerbaijan Grand Prix - and this is why
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Sky Sports F1 will be without popular commentator and pundit Martin Brundle for this weekend's Azerbaijan Grand Prix.
The event at Baku takes an unusual format this week with everything a day earlier - meaning qualifying takes place on Friday and the race on a Saturday.
As well as offering some punditry insight during the practice sessions, as well as trackside analysis, Brundle is usually the co-commentator in a punditry role for Sky's coverage of qualifying and the race.
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Martin Brundle absent from Sky Sports
But GPFans understands that Brundle will not be at Baku this weekend as part of Sky's coverage.
The former F1 driver is having an agreed absence as part of his contract with Sky that limits him to just 16 of the 24 scheduled races during a campaign - although the cancellation of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix earlier this year makes it 23 races scheduled for 2026.
Sky's team early from Thursday practice consisted of Natalie Pinkham as presenter, with W Series champion Jamie Chadwick and 1997 F1 world champion Jacques Villeneuve offering punditry insight.
David Croft commentated on the practice sessions with Karun Chandhok being the co-commentator in a punditry role, and likely to replace Brundle throughout the weekend.
Ted Kravitz as ever provided coverage from the pit-lane giving live news and insight from the teams.
Brundle's missed races
Brundle also missed last year's Azerbaijan Grand Prix, while this will be the fourth race he has missed in 2026 following on from the Chinese, Japanese and Dutch grands prix earlier in the season.
Due to the gruelling long schedule of the F1 calendar, the Sky team rotate throughout the season, with David Croft sitting out some races where he is replaced by Harry Benjamin.
Simon Lazenby and Natalie Pinkham alternate in the role as presenters, while the pundits are on heavy rotation, with the likes of Nico Rosberg, Jenson Button, Naomi Schiff, Bernie Collins and Anthony Davidson all part of the team throughout the season, with Craig Slater on site as a reporter in the paddock.
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