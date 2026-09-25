FIA announce penalty for F1 star after ignoring McLaren warning

The FIA has announced a grid penalty for Sergio Perez after an incident involving McLaren's Oscar Piastri at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

The incident in question occurred during Friday afternoon's qualifying session, with Perez having impeded Piastri while he was on a flying lap.

At the time, Perez was preparing his tyres for his own flying lap through turns 18, 19 and 20, but held up the McLaren star despite having been repeatedly warned on the radio that Piastri was coming up behind him.

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Piastri later told the race stewards that he had to lift because of Perez being in the way, although he did also state that he didn't think he had lost significant lap time as a result of the impeding.

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FIA confirm grid penalty for Sergio Perez

Still, the FIA has confirmed that the race stewards deemed Perez's actions worthy of punishment, with the Cadillac driver having been given a three-place grid penalty for breaching Article B4.1.1 of the FIA F1 Regulations and item 27 of the Race Director’s Competition Notes.

In their verdict, the FIA confirmed the reasoning behind the stewards' decision.

"PER was on a preparation lap between Turns 19 and 20 while PIA was approaching on a flying lap. PER had received two radio warnings that PIA was approaching. At the relevant point PIA was travelling at approximately 300 km/h, while PER was travelling at approximately 248 km/h," the FIA said.

"The Race Director’s specific traffic-management instructions required a driver on a preparation lap in this section of the circuit to remain on the right-hand side. PER was warming his tyres and, rather than maintaining a predictable line on the right-hand side, his tyre-warming manoeuvre placed him in the path of the approaching PIA. PIA consequently had to come off the throttle.

"PER explained that, in the circumstances, he considered that he had no other reasonable option. PIA confirmed that he had to lift because of PER, although he did not consider that he ultimately lost significant lap time as a consequence."

Sergio Perez has been penalised at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix

The stewards did not deem Perez's impeding as dangerous, but given the fact that he was warned twice that Piastri was coming, they still saw it fit to punish him.

"The Stewards considered whether the incident was dangerous but, having reviewed the evidence and heard both drivers, determined that it was not," the FIA added.

"However, PER had received two warnings of PIA approaching and did not manage his preparation lap in accordance with the specific traffic-management instructions. The fact that PIA was required to lift was sufficient to establish that he had been unnecessarily impeded.

"The Stewards therefore determine that PER unnecessarily impeded PIA and apply the standard penalty for impeding during Qualifying."

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Perez set to start in same place despite FIA grid penalty

Perez had qualified P20 ahead of Lance Stroll and team-mate Valtteri Bottas, and despite his penalty, he will remain there for Sunday's race.

This is due to the fact that Stroll and Fernando Alonso have been hit with 20 and 30-place grid penalties themselves after changes to their respective power units.

In total, four drivers have been hit with grid penalties so far this weekend, with Carlos Sainz having also been punished by the stewards for failing to slow for yellow flags in qualifying.

F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Starting Grid Pos Driver Team 1 George Russell Mercedes 2 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 3 Oscar Piastri McLaren 4 Isack Hadjar Red Bull 5 Lando Norris McLaren 6 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 7 Pierre Gasly Alpine 8 Max Verstappen Red Bull 9 Franco Colapinto Alpine 10 Ollie Bearman Haas 11 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls 12 Alex Albon Williams 13 Esteban Ocon Haas 14 Carlos Sainz Williams 15 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls 16 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 17 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi 18 Nico Hulkenberg Audi 19 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac 20 Sergio Perez Cadillac 21 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 22 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin

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