F1 champion blames the WALL after shock Kimi Antonelli crash at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix
F1 champion blames the WALL after shock Kimi Antonelli crash at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix
Baku's famous haunted walls?Make us your Google favorite
Kimi Antonelli severely damaged his chances of winning Saturday's Azerbaijan Grand Prix when he crashed in qualifying on Friday afternoon.
How did the runaway championship leader clout the inside wall at Turn 1 on a qualifying run after putting together a clean run up to that point? Former 1997 world champion Jacques Villeneuve has a theory: pointy walls.
'Pointy' might be overstating the case somewhat – it's not like the kind of 90-degree corner of a table that you put a little rubber cap on so your toddler doesn't headbutt it and leak their brains onto the carpet – but it is indeed the word he used, and the barrier isn't exactly a perfect curve.
Much like at many racetracks, the barriers around many parts of Baku are made up of, essentially, interlocking blocks. A fun thing about interlocking blocks is that it's very hard to make them perfectly curved, without a little edge poking out here and there. As such? Pointy walls.
F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton in turmoil as F1 star hit with double FIA punishment
Villeneuve: F1 walls shouldn't be pointy
Villeneuve is appearing as an expert pundit on Sky Sports this weekend, and was asked after the session whether, in relation to Antonelli's crash, Baku is a track which forces drivers to take risks.
"Not in turn one," he said. "In the old town, yes. Turn one, it's quite wide open. In Q1, and when you're in a car, that for sure you're going to be in Q3 anyway, there's no point to go get that ultimate risk.
"So I think I think he just got caught out by surprise by the amount of grip. I didn't realise it was so tight, and also the walls aren't round; they're pointy, which is not how it should be in F1. But that's what we have. It would be easy for them to build round walls, like when you have guardrails, but they don't bother."
Segmented barriers at street races became something of a talking point earlier this year – but in NASCAR, not F1, when the stock car series created a brand new street course on a military base in San Diego.
On more than one occasion over the course of the weekend, a car tagged the barrier – often on the side of the exit of the final corner – and actually pushed the barriers out of shape. Often, cars continued around the track with those misshapen barriers still out there waiting for them.
JV would be having kittens.
READ MORE: Christian Horner return in jeopardy with 'at least seven' rivals in play
READ MORE: Verstappen F1 nightmare as Red Bull boss reveals 'huge problem'
Related
More F1 news
Latest F1 news
Channel 4 F1 highlights today: How to watch the 2026 Azerbaijan Grand Prix FREE in the UK
- 1 hour ago
Why is the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on a Saturday? Start time, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream
- 3 hours ago
Amended F1 2026 Azerbaijan Grand Prix starting grid with all late penalties applied by the FIA
- Today 07:30
Just in
Recommended by the editors
Channel 4 F1 highlights today: How to watch the 2026 Azerbaijan Grand Prix FREE in the UK
Charles Leclerc calls out Ferrari bias as F1 star opens up on Lewis Hamilton fight
Why is the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on a Saturday? Start time, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream
Amended F1 2026 Azerbaijan Grand Prix starting grid with all late penalties applied by the FIA
Latest News
F1 champion blames the WALL after shock Kimi Antonelli crash at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix
- 38 minutes ago
Channel 4 F1 highlights today: How to watch the 2026 Azerbaijan Grand Prix FREE in the UK
- 1 hour ago
Kim Kardashian makes surprise trip to watch F1 star boyfriend Lewis Hamilton in action
- 1 hour ago
Red Bull confirm late Max Verstappen engine change at F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix
- 2 hours ago
Charles Leclerc calls out Ferrari bias as F1 star opens up on Lewis Hamilton fight
- 2 hours ago
Why is the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on a Saturday? Start time, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream
- 3 hours ago
Most read
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton releases statement as Mercedes comeback confirmed
- 19 september
'Max vs 100': Start time and how to watch live as Verstappen takes on epic Silverstone challenge
- 16 september
F1 broadcaster to miss first grand prix in 28 years after schedule disaster
- 20 september
F1 Schedule 2026: Next race moved to new day, major questions remain as Iran war escalates
- 20 september
Max vs 100 Results: Final times and positions as Verstappen takes on epic Silverstone challenge
- 16 september
F1 Qualifying Results: 2026 Spanish Grand Prix positions and times at Madring
- 12 september