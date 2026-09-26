Multiple F1 stars OUT of Azerbaijan Grand Prix after safety car chaos in Baku
Multiple F1 stars OUT of Azerbaijan Grand Prix after safety car chaos in Baku
Chaos in BakuMake us your Google favorite
Multiple F1 stars including Lando Norris, Alex Albon and Pierre Gasly are out of the 2026 Azerbaijan Grand Prix after safety car chaos in Baku.
The drama began on lap 31 of Saturday's race, with Albon languishing in the midfield pack when he crashed his Williams car hard into the Tecpro barriers at turn five. Thankfully, after the crash, Albon confirmed that he was okay and unharmed.
Despite it looking as though a red flag might be needed, that scenario was avoided with the FIA instead immediately deploying the safety car, which lasted for five laps.
F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton in turmoil as F1 star hit with double FIA punishment
Safety car chaos in Baku
The action eventually got back under way on lap 36, but we only had one corner of racing before it was out again after a multi-car pileup into turn one.
With all of the cars tightly packed heading into the corner, Franco Colapinto got his braking very wrong, smashing into Alpine team-mate Pierre Gasly, who then catapulted into Lando Norris and his McLaren.
As a result of the collisions, all three of Norris, Gasly and Colapinto were forced to retire from the race.
Naturally, Gasly was furious with his team-mate and the incident, shouting on team radio: "Oh my f*****g God. I cannot believe it, cannot believe it.
"So many f*****g points gone."
The incident has also been noted by the FIA, along with another involving Racing Bulls team-mates Liam Lawson and Arvid Lindblad, with Sky Sports F1 presenter Karun Chandhok predicting that some penalties could follow.
"I can see some grid penalties coming for the next grand prix," he said from the commentary booth.
In total, six cars were retired from Saturday's race as of lap 37, with Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll having already called it quits earlier in the day before the safety car chaos ensued.
READ MORE: F1 champion blames the WALL after shock Antonelli crash at the Azerbaijan GP
READ MORE: F1 champion blames the WALL after shock Antonelli crash at the Azerbaijan GP
Related
More F1 news
Latest F1 news
F1 Standings after the Azerbaijan Grand Prix: Antonelli lead cut as Hamilton suffers more misery
- 20 minutes ago
F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix results: Baku chaos delivers thrilling finish and more misery for Lewis Hamilton
- 34 minutes ago
Amended F1 2026 Azerbaijan Grand Prix starting grid with all late penalties applied by the FIA
- 3 hours ago
F1 champion blames the WALL after shock Kimi Antonelli crash at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix
- Today 11:14
Channel 4 F1 highlights today: How to watch the 2026 Azerbaijan Grand Prix FREE in the UK
- Today 10:30
Just in
Recommended by the editors
F1 Standings after the Azerbaijan Grand Prix: Antonelli lead cut as Hamilton suffers more misery
F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix results: Baku chaos delivers thrilling finish and more misery for Lewis Hamilton
Amended F1 2026 Azerbaijan Grand Prix starting grid with all late penalties applied by the FIA
Channel 4 F1 highlights today: How to watch the 2026 Azerbaijan Grand Prix FREE in the UK
Latest News
F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix results: Baku chaos delivers thrilling finish and more misery for Lewis Hamilton
- 34 minutes ago
F1 Standings after the Azerbaijan Grand Prix: Antonelli lead cut as Hamilton suffers more misery
- 20 minutes ago
Multiple F1 stars OUT of Azerbaijan Grand Prix after safety car chaos in Baku
- 59 minutes ago
Amended F1 2026 Azerbaijan Grand Prix starting grid with all late penalties applied by the FIA
- 3 hours ago
F1 champion blames the WALL after shock Kimi Antonelli crash at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix
- Today 11:14
Channel 4 F1 highlights today: How to watch the 2026 Azerbaijan Grand Prix FREE in the UK
- Today 10:30
Most read
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton releases statement as Mercedes comeback confirmed
- 19 september
'Max vs 100': Start time and how to watch live as Verstappen takes on epic Silverstone challenge
- 16 september
F1 broadcaster to miss first grand prix in 28 years after schedule disaster
- 20 september
F1 Schedule 2026: Next race moved to new day, major questions remain as Iran war escalates
- 20 september
Max vs 100 Results: Final times and positions as Verstappen takes on epic Silverstone challenge
- 16 september
F1 Qualifying Results: 2026 Spanish Grand Prix positions and times at Madring
- 12 september