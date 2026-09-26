Red Bull confirm late Max Verstappen engine change at F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Max Verstappen has been forced into a late engine change for today's F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku.

Red Bull Racing team principal Laurent Mekies expressed frustration over the technical issues which beset the four-time world champion during qualifying on Friday.

A failing power unit meant that the Dutch superstar could only manage an underwhelming eighth place on Baku’s demanding street circuit. That leaves him with a huge uphill task for the 51-lap race later today (Saturday).

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It was a bitter setback for Red Bull, especially during a weekend when high hopes were running high after the introduction of a freshly updgraded package.

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Verstappen avoids grid penalty

The combustion engine problem worsened as qualifying progressed, affecting both top speed and energy management. The team responded by swiftly replacing the faulty engine components using parts from Verstappen’s current season allocation, which means he avoids a grid penalty.

Mekies did not hide his disappointment with Verstappen’s eighth-place start, speaking to media after Qualifying.

“It’s hard not to feel very disappointed today,” he admitted, reflecting on the lost opportunities in Baku.

“Max’s pace was impressive all weekend, and he consistently pushed closer to the top. We were particularly encouraged by the introduction of our newest upgrade.”

Mekies explains power unit issue

Mekies went on to explain the issue which had given Verstappen major issues during Qualifying.

“Max’s car developed a power unit problem during qualifying that only grew worse as the session continued.

“It wasn’t just a loss of speed on the straights, it also complicated energy management and tire strategies. Essentially, finishing eighth was a way to mitigate further damage under these conditions.”

Podium chance remains for Max

Mekies is still hopeful Verstappen, who had earlier topped the timesheets in FP3 on Friday morning, can recover to claim a podium later today.

"We replaced the defective parts last night, and I’m confident Max will battle back onto the podium with the team’s support."

The performance of Verstappen's Red Bull team-mate Isack Hadjar will also give the Dutchman hope ahead of today's race. He produced an excellent Qualifying performance and will start P4 on the grid.

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