close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Max Verstappen, Laurent Mekies, generic, Red Bull, 2026

Red Bull confirm late Max Verstappen engine change at F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Max Verstappen, Laurent Mekies, generic, Red Bull, 2026 — Photo: © IMAGO

Red Bull confirm late Max Verstappen engine change at F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

No grid penalty for Max

Graham Shaw
Consultant Editor
Digital sports specialist running global brands for 30 years
 Google Make us your Google favorite

Max Verstappen has been forced into a late engine change for today's F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku.

Red Bull Racing team principal Laurent Mekies expressed frustration over the technical issues which beset the four-time world champion during qualifying on Friday.

A failing power unit meant that the Dutch superstar could only manage an underwhelming eighth place on Baku’s demanding street circuit. That leaves him with a huge uphill task for the 51-lap race later today (Saturday).

It was a bitter setback for Red Bull, especially during a weekend when high hopes were running high after the introduction of a freshly updgraded package.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton in turmoil as F1 star hit with double FIA punishment

Verstappen avoids grid penalty

The combustion engine problem worsened as qualifying progressed, affecting both top speed and energy management. The team responded by swiftly replacing the faulty engine components using parts from Verstappen’s current season allocation, which means he avoids a grid penalty.

Mekies did not hide his disappointment with Verstappen’s eighth-place start, speaking to media after Qualifying.

“It’s hard not to feel very disappointed today,” he admitted, reflecting on the lost opportunities in Baku.

“Max’s pace was impressive all weekend, and he consistently pushed closer to the top. We were particularly encouraged by the introduction of our newest upgrade.”

Mekies explains power unit issue

Mekies went on to explain the issue which had given Verstappen major issues during Qualifying.

“Max’s car developed a power unit problem during qualifying that only grew worse as the session continued.

“It wasn’t just a loss of speed on the straights, it also complicated energy management and tire strategies. Essentially, finishing eighth was a way to mitigate further damage under these conditions.”

Podium chance remains for Max

Mekies is still hopeful Verstappen, who had earlier topped the timesheets in FP3 on Friday morning, can recover to claim a podium later today.

"We replaced the defective parts last night, and I’m confident Max will battle back onto the podium with the team’s support."

The performance of Verstappen's Red Bull team-mate Isack Hadjar will also give the Dutchman hope ahead of today's race. He produced an excellent Qualifying performance and will start P4 on the grid.

READ MORE: Verstappen F1 nightmare as Red Bull boss reveals 'huge problem'

READ MORE: F1 champion blames the WALL after shock Antonelli crash at the Azerbaijan GP

Related

F1 Red Bull Max Verstappen Azerbaijan Grand Prix

More F1 news

Latest F1 news

F1 champion blames the WALL after shock Kimi Antonelli crash at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix

F1 champion blames the WALL after shock Kimi Antonelli crash at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix

  • 39 minutes ago
Channel 4 F1 highlights today: How to watch the 2026 Azerbaijan Grand Prix FREE in the UK

Channel 4 F1 highlights today: How to watch the 2026 Azerbaijan Grand Prix FREE in the UK

  • 1 hour ago
Why is the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on a Saturday? Start time, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream

Why is the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on a Saturday? Start time, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream

  • 3 hours ago
Max Verstappen told Red Bull to 'p*** off' after Azerbaijan Grand Prix shambles

Max Verstappen told Red Bull to 'p*** off' after Azerbaijan Grand Prix shambles

  • Yesterday 21:44
Amended F1 2026 Azerbaijan Grand Prix starting grid with all late penalties applied by the FIA

Amended F1 2026 Azerbaijan Grand Prix starting grid with all late penalties applied by the FIA

  • Today 07:30
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton in turmoil as F1 star hit with double FIA punishment

F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton in turmoil as F1 star hit with double FIA punishment

  • Today 06:45

Just in

11:14
F1 champion blames the WALL after shock Kimi Antonelli crash at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix
10:30
Channel 4 F1 highlights today: How to watch the 2026 Azerbaijan Grand Prix FREE in the UK
10:27
Kim Kardashian makes surprise trip to watch F1 star boyfriend Lewis Hamilton in action
08:58
Charles Leclerc calls out Ferrari bias as F1 star opens up on Lewis Hamilton fight
08:14
Why is the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on a Saturday? Start time, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream
F1 news

Recommended by the editors

Channel 4 F1 highlights today: How to watch the 2026 Azerbaijan Grand Prix FREE in the UK Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Channel 4 F1 highlights today: How to watch the 2026 Azerbaijan Grand Prix FREE in the UK

1 hour ago
Charles Leclerc calls out Ferrari bias as F1 star opens up on Lewis Hamilton fight Ferrari

Charles Leclerc calls out Ferrari bias as F1 star opens up on Lewis Hamilton fight

2 hours ago
Why is the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on a Saturday? Start time, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Why is the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on a Saturday? Start time, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream

3 hours ago
Amended F1 2026 Azerbaijan Grand Prix starting grid with all late penalties applied by the FIA Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Amended F1 2026 Azerbaijan Grand Prix starting grid with all late penalties applied by the FIA

Today 07:30
Ontdek het op Google Play
x