Michael Schumacher's wife makes devastating admission: 'I have to cry'

The new Michael Schumacher documentary is about to hit Netflix, and fans of the German legend should prepare themselves for some emotional moments.

The seven-time F1 world champion has not been seen in public since that horrific skiing accident in the French Alps in December 2013.

Little is known about the 57-year-old great's condition with his family quite rightly keeping details about his health and medical status strictly private.

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Just occasionally though, we get to look behind the curtain at how Michael's wife Corinna, and the couple's children Mick and Gina-Maria, have handled their devastating change in circumstances.

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New Netflix doc tells story of tumultuous 1994 F1 season

The latest peek comes in that new release from Netflix - which is due to land on our screens on October 2. It documents the tumultuous 1994 season which saw Michael claim his first world title, also the tragic deaths of Ayrton Senna and Roland Ratzenberger at Imola.

It was also a time where Michael and Corinna were still to be married (that happened in 1995) and in the early stages of their relationship.

Corinna, also now 57 years old, speaks poignantly during the documentary about one particular thing which still to this day makes her sad and emotional. Their favourite song back in the day - 'Rush Rush' by Paula Abdul.

She admits: "That was our song back then. When I hear that song now and I'm in the car, I have to cry."

While the documentary is obviously tinged with sadness about Michael's condition now, it also does pay due homage to Senna and Ratzenberger after their tragic loss on that awful weekend in Imola.

1994 was an incredible F1 season for so many reasons, and it is fitting that Netflix have decided to commission something to document it.

'Schumacher 94 - The Birth Of A Legend' will premiere on October 2 and it will be must-watch TV. Legends may fade, but they are never forgotten.

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