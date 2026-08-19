close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Credit for photo: Red Bull Content Pool

Shock Yuki Tsunoda F1 return confirmed for Dutch Grand Prix

Credit for photo: Red Bull Content Pool — Photo: © IMAGO

Shock Yuki Tsunoda F1 return confirmed for Dutch Grand Prix

Who saw this coming!?

Google Make us your Google favorite

Yuki Tsunoda will return to an F1 cockpit earlier than expected at the Dutch Grand Prix this weekend, after a series of dominos fell just right for the 26-year-old Japanese star.

Red Bull confirmed on Wednesday that Isack Hadjar will miss this week's Dutch Grand Prix with a wrist injury sustained over the summer break, with Liam Lawson moving up to the senior team to take his seat.

Lawson's temporary promotion creates an opening with Racing Bulls, which Tsunoda - as the organisation's reserve and test driver - will fill at Zandvoort, the team confirmed on Wednesday afternoon.

Tsunoda hasn't raced in F1 since the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix last year, having failed to impress the team's brass when he took over from Lawson at Red Bull two races into the season.

READ MORE: Red Bull confirm Isack Hadjar replacement for Dutch Grand Prix

Racing Bulls confirm Tsunoda return

It's unknown how long Hadjar - who reportedly broke his hand while boxing - will miss with the injury, but hand and wrist injuries are naturally troublesome for F1 drivers, which could hand Tsunoda an extended run alongside Arvid Lindblad.

Racing Bulls confirmed the switch in a short statement on Wednesday, which read: "Visa Cash App Racing Bulls can confirm that Liam Lawson will drive for Oracle Red Bull Racing at the Dutch Grand Prix this weekend due to Isack Hadjar's wrist injury.

"As a result of the driver change, reserve driver Yuki Tsunoda will drive for Racing Bulls in Zandvoort this weekend, alongside Arvid Lindblad.

"We thank both Liam and Yuki for their adaptability as the teams prepare for the weekend, and we wish Isack a speedy recovery."

F1 TRANSFERS: Verstappen mega offer, huge Sainz deal close, Alonso crunch time

READ MORE: Monaco Grand Prix result could be changed AGAIN as FIA call new hearing

Related

F1 Red Bull Yuki Tsunoda Liam Lawson Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls

More F1 news

Latest F1 news

Red Bull confirm Isack Hadjar replacement for Dutch Grand Prix

Red Bull confirm Isack Hadjar replacement for Dutch Grand Prix

  • 2 hours ago
Red Bull star set to MISS F1 Dutch Grand Prix as injury forces driver changes

Red Bull star set to MISS F1 Dutch Grand Prix as injury forces driver changes

  • Today 08:31
FIA confirms decision on Macarena wing ban after scary Max Verstappen crashes

FIA confirms decision on Macarena wing ban after scary Max Verstappen crashes

  • Today 09:15
F1 Monaco Grand Prix result could be changed AGAIN as FIA announce new hearing

F1 Monaco Grand Prix result could be changed AGAIN as FIA announce new hearing

  • Yesterday 23:12
Verstappen mega offer, big Sainz deal close, Alonso crunch time - F1 Transfer Roundup

Verstappen mega offer, big Sainz deal close, Alonso crunch time - F1 Transfer Roundup

  • Yesterday 20:45
Carlos Sainz seals F1 future by signing huge multi-year Williams contract

Carlos Sainz seals F1 future by signing huge multi-year Williams contract

  • 34 minutes ago

Just in

15:25
Carlos Sainz seals F1 future by signing huge multi-year Williams contract
13:16
Red Bull confirm Isack Hadjar replacement for Dutch Grand Prix
12:27
Former F1 boss sets timeline for Williams chief to be sacked
10:57
F1 boss reveals team 'not informed' about Ferrari test at brand new track
10:30
F1 drivers age: How old are Lewis Hamilton, Verstappen, Norris and co in 2026?
F1 news

Recommended by the editors

FIA confirms decision on Macarena wing ban after scary Max Verstappen crashes FIA

FIA confirms decision on Macarena wing ban after scary Max Verstappen crashes

Today 09:15
F1 Silly Season: Max Verstappen, McLaren and every driver move tracked F1 Silly Season

F1 Silly Season: Max Verstappen, McLaren and every driver move tracked

Yesterday 19:30
F1 2027 grid: The 13 seats still open as another star confirms new deal

F1 2027 grid: The 13 seats still open as another star confirms new deal

Yesterday 15:53
'He seems so at peace': Kim Kardashian drops stunning photos of Lewis Hamilton Hawaii holiday Lewis Hamilton

'He seems so at peace': Kim Kardashian drops stunning photos of Lewis Hamilton Hawaii holiday

Yesterday 08:57
Ontdek het op Google Play
x