Shock Yuki Tsunoda F1 return confirmed for Dutch Grand Prix
Shock Yuki Tsunoda F1 return confirmed for Dutch Grand Prix
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Yuki Tsunoda will return to an F1 cockpit earlier than expected at the Dutch Grand Prix this weekend, after a series of dominos fell just right for the 26-year-old Japanese star.
Red Bull confirmed on Wednesday that Isack Hadjar will miss this week's Dutch Grand Prix with a wrist injury sustained over the summer break, with Liam Lawson moving up to the senior team to take his seat.
Lawson's temporary promotion creates an opening with Racing Bulls, which Tsunoda - as the organisation's reserve and test driver - will fill at Zandvoort, the team confirmed on Wednesday afternoon.
Tsunoda hasn't raced in F1 since the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix last year, having failed to impress the team's brass when he took over from Lawson at Red Bull two races into the season.
READ MORE: Red Bull confirm Isack Hadjar replacement for Dutch Grand Prix
Racing Bulls confirm Tsunoda return
It's unknown how long Hadjar - who reportedly broke his hand while boxing - will miss with the injury, but hand and wrist injuries are naturally troublesome for F1 drivers, which could hand Tsunoda an extended run alongside Arvid Lindblad.
Racing Bulls confirmed the switch in a short statement on Wednesday, which read: "Visa Cash App Racing Bulls can confirm that Liam Lawson will drive for Oracle Red Bull Racing at the Dutch Grand Prix this weekend due to Isack Hadjar's wrist injury.
"As a result of the driver change, reserve driver Yuki Tsunoda will drive for Racing Bulls in Zandvoort this weekend, alongside Arvid Lindblad.
"We thank both Liam and Yuki for their adaptability as the teams prepare for the weekend, and we wish Isack a speedy recovery."
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