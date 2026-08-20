The team have 'no confidence' in their RB22

Red Bull technical director Pierre Wache has issued a shocking statement about the team's much-maligned RB22 car.

Four-time world champion was describing it as 'undriveable' as early as the second race of the season in Shanghai, and things have continued in a similar vain since.

Fast forward to the summer break and Verstappen is languishing in sixth place in the championship standings, with his much-publicised exit clause now active as a result.

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While there have been glimmers of hope with Verstappen claiming three podiums in the last four grands prix, the overriding narrative has been one of the Dutchman over-achieving in a very difficult car.

After his second place in Hungary last time out Verstappen admitted: "Overall, I still don't really understand how we are second". Damning indeed.

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The pressure is on for Wache

These are worrying times for Red Bull as they desperately try to prove to Verstappen that he should stay with them for 2027 and beyond. And the man feeling much of that pressure is Frenchman Wache.

The 51-year-old admits that Red Bull are lagging behind what they were achieved in 2025, but one statement he made about the state of the RB22 was a genuine eye opener.

“The other competitors have improved a lot since Monaco," he began.

'No confidence' vote from Red Bull chief

"With this new car, you see a different problem every time you go to the track, when you put the car on the ground.

"We try to maximise it, but no confidence."

If the technical director has no confidence in the car, what chance Verstappen or Red Bull team-mate Isack Hadjar?

Despite that incredibly concerning admission, Wache still believes there are some reasons for optimism and satisfaction in where Red Bull have managed to get to.

"I think it’s a very good job from the team to progress and to arrive where we are," he claimed.

"We still aren’t where we would like to be, but you try to do your best, try to understand what is not working and what you can do better, and after that you see where you are.

"But the main thing is that the progress was interesting as a team."

This weekend Red Bull will return from the summer break with added pressure in Verstappen's home race at the final Dutch Grand Prix for the foreseeable future.

The race in Zandvoort will also see them without the injured Isack Hadjar after he was hurt during a gym workout. Liam Lawson steps up from Racing Bulls to replace him, while Japanese star Yuki Tsunoda replaces Lawson.

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