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Carlos Sainz and Rebecca Donaldson look at the camera in black tie at the Cannes film festival

F1 Driver Salaries: Updated list including Hamilton and Verstappen as Carlos Sainz GETS PAID

Carlos Sainz and Rebecca Donaldson look at the camera in black tie at the Cannes film festival — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 Driver Salaries: Updated list including Hamilton and Verstappen as Carlos Sainz GETS PAID

What a deal for the Spaniard

Graham Shaw
Consultant Editor
Digital sports specialist running global brands for 30 years
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It's official, Carlos Sainz now earns 'a champion's salary' after signing that massive Williams contract extension.

The 31-year-old Spaniard has reportedly moved onto a par with reigning F1 world champion after putting to paper on a multi-year deal, announced by his team on Wednesday.

It was a massive statement of intent from Williams, who had been struggling to hold onto Sainz after a disastrous start to 2026.

The team, currently languishing in ninth position in the Constructors' standings, went into silly season 2026 with speculation linking Sainz with both Audi and Red Bull.

But the offer of a $30million annual salary, and exit clauses based on the team's future performance, have persuaded Sainz to stay put for years to come.

The deal came just 24 hours after Sainz's team-mate Alex Albon had confirmed he will be remaining with Williams for 2027, on a reported salary of $15million.

Despite his new-found riches, Sainz still has some way to go before he starts to trouble the men at the very front of the financial grid.

Four-time world champion Max Verstappen - currently being linked with a massive transfer - is the highest paid driver in the sport on a $70million annual salary with Red Bull. There is now a chance that figure could be significantly higher as we await the finer details from the Dutchman extending his deal through 2030.

Verstappen has signed a Red Bull extension to 2030.
Verstappen has signed a Red Bull extension to 2030.

Seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton meanwhile is next on the list as he rakes in around $60million per year from his seat at Ferrari.

READ MORE: Max Verstappen signs massive new Red Bull deal

F1 driver salaries in 2026

After that massive Sainz contract was confirmed, the salary table for F1 drivers in 2026 looks like this:

DriverTeamBase salary
*Max VerstappenRed Bull$70m
Lewis HamiltonFerrari$60m
Charles LeclercFerrari$34m
George RussellMercedes$34m
Lando NorrisMcLaren$30m
Carlos SainzWilliams$30m
Fernando AlonsoAston Martin$20m
Alex AlbonWilliams$15m
Oscar PiastriMcLaren$13m
Pierre GaslyAlpine$12m
Lance StrollAston Martin$12m
Sergio PerezCadillac$8m
Nico HulkenbergAudi$7m
Esteban OconHaas$7m
Isack HadjarRed Bull$5m
Valtteri BottasCadillac$5m
Kimi AntonelliMercedes$2m
Gabriel BortoletoAudi$2m
Ollie BearmanHaas$1m
Liam LawsonRacing Bulls$1m
Arvid LindbladRacing Bulls<$1m
Franco ColapintoAlpine<$1m

* denotes new figure yet to be confirmed.

Verstappen and Hamilton top the F1 driver salaries.
Verstappen and Hamilton top the F1 driver salaries.

READ MORE: Carlos Sainz signs HUGE new deal for 2027 and beyond

READ MORE: Red Bull confirm Isack Hadjar replacement for Dutch Grand Prix

Graham Shaw
Written by
Graham Shaw - Consultant Editor
Digital sports leader with 30 years of senior level experience running global brands. Built sportinglife.com to be a behemoth in the UK as well as being in charge of the Planet Sport network of sites including planetf1.com, football365.com, teamtalk.com and planetrugby.com. Then grew goal.com to be the world's biggest soccer website in 18 languages and 37 territories. Was GM of Portals for Perform Group (now DAZN) with overall responsibility for sportingnews.com, spox.de and voetbalzone.nl.
View full biography

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