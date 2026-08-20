F1 Driver Salaries: Updated list including Hamilton and Verstappen as Carlos Sainz GETS PAID
F1 Driver Salaries: Updated list including Hamilton and Verstappen as Carlos Sainz GETS PAID
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It's official, Carlos Sainz now earns 'a champion's salary' after signing that massive Williams contract extension.
The 31-year-old Spaniard has reportedly moved onto a par with reigning F1 world champion after putting to paper on a multi-year deal, announced by his team on Wednesday.
It was a massive statement of intent from Williams, who had been struggling to hold onto Sainz after a disastrous start to 2026.
The team, currently languishing in ninth position in the Constructors' standings, went into silly season 2026 with speculation linking Sainz with both Audi and Red Bull.
But the offer of a $30million annual salary, and exit clauses based on the team's future performance, have persuaded Sainz to stay put for years to come.
The deal came just 24 hours after Sainz's team-mate Alex Albon had confirmed he will be remaining with Williams for 2027, on a reported salary of $15million.
Despite his new-found riches, Sainz still has some way to go before he starts to trouble the men at the very front of the financial grid.
Four-time world champion Max Verstappen - currently being linked with a massive transfer - is the highest paid driver in the sport on a $70million annual salary with Red Bull. There is now a chance that figure could be significantly higher as we await the finer details from the Dutchman extending his deal through 2030.
Seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton meanwhile is next on the list as he rakes in around $60million per year from his seat at Ferrari.
READ MORE: Max Verstappen signs massive new Red Bull deal
F1 driver salaries in 2026
After that massive Sainz contract was confirmed, the salary table for F1 drivers in 2026 looks like this:
|Driver
|Team
|Base salary
|*Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|$70m
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|$60m
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|$34m
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|$34m
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|$30m
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|$30m
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|$20m
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|$15m
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|$13m
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|$12m
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|$12m
|Sergio Perez
|Cadillac
|$8m
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Audi
|$7m
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|$7m
|Isack Hadjar
|Red Bull
|$5m
|Valtteri Bottas
|Cadillac
|$5m
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|$2m
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Audi
|$2m
|Ollie Bearman
|Haas
|$1m
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|$1m
|Arvid Lindblad
|Racing Bulls
|<$1m
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|<$1m
* denotes new figure yet to be confirmed.
READ MORE: Carlos Sainz signs HUGE new deal for 2027 and beyond
READ MORE: Red Bull confirm Isack Hadjar replacement for Dutch Grand Prix
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