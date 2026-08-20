F1 Driver Salaries: Updated list including Hamilton and Verstappen as Carlos Sainz GETS PAID

It's official, Carlos Sainz now earns 'a champion's salary' after signing that massive Williams contract extension.

The 31-year-old Spaniard has reportedly moved onto a par with reigning F1 world champion after putting to paper on a multi-year deal, announced by his team on Wednesday.

It was a massive statement of intent from Williams, who had been struggling to hold onto Sainz after a disastrous start to 2026.

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The team, currently languishing in ninth position in the Constructors' standings, went into silly season 2026 with speculation linking Sainz with both Audi and Red Bull.

But the offer of a $30million annual salary, and exit clauses based on the team's future performance, have persuaded Sainz to stay put for years to come.

The deal came just 24 hours after Sainz's team-mate Alex Albon had confirmed he will be remaining with Williams for 2027, on a reported salary of $15million.

Despite his new-found riches, Sainz still has some way to go before he starts to trouble the men at the very front of the financial grid.

Four-time world champion Max Verstappen - currently being linked with a massive transfer - is the highest paid driver in the sport on a $70million annual salary with Red Bull. There is now a chance that figure could be significantly higher as we await the finer details from the Dutchman extending his deal through 2030.

Verstappen has signed a Red Bull extension to 2030.

Seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton meanwhile is next on the list as he rakes in around $60million per year from his seat at Ferrari.

READ MORE: Max Verstappen signs massive new Red Bull deal

F1 driver salaries in 2026

After that massive Sainz contract was confirmed, the salary table for F1 drivers in 2026 looks like this:

* denotes new figure yet to be confirmed.

Verstappen and Hamilton top the F1 driver salaries.

READ MORE: Carlos Sainz signs HUGE new deal for 2027 and beyond

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Written by Graham Shaw - Consultant Editor Digital sports leader with 30 years of senior level experience running global brands. Built sportinglife.com to be a behemoth in the UK as well as being in charge of the Planet Sport network of sites including planetf1.com, football365.com, teamtalk.com and planetrugby.com. Then grew goal.com to be the world's biggest soccer website in 18 languages and 37 territories. Was GM of Portals for Perform Group (now DAZN) with overall responsibility for sportingnews.com, spox.de and voetbalzone.nl. View full biography

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