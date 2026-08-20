close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
mohammed ben sulayem looking serious with sunglasses on in front of dark blue background and white FIA logo

FIA under fire for controversial Russia decision

mohammed ben sulayem looking serious with sunglasses on in front of dark blue background and white FIA logo — Photo: © IMAGO

FIA under fire for controversial Russia decision

A decision destined to split people...

Google Make us your Google favorite

The Ukrainian government has written to the FIA - F1's governing body - to protest the decision to lift its ban on Russian competitors.

The ban on Russian and Belarusian competitors in international motorsport events had been put in place by the FIA in February 2022 in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

BBC Sport report that a statement from the head of the Ukrainian automobile federation (FAU) claimed that the Minister of Youth and Sports has written to Mohammed Ben Sulayem about the decision to lift the ban, announced last week.

The BBC also report that the choice to lift the sanctions was made 'at the behest of Ben Sulayem'.

F1 HEADLINES: Christian Horner's route back in as team boss continues big sell-off

FAU statement on FIA lifting Russia ban

The federation statement read: "The minister sent a letter to the president of the FIA and the FIA World Motor Sport Council requesting that the decision concerning the aforementioned lifting of sanctions be reconsidered."

It continued: "Although this decision is consistent with the latest decisions of the International Olympic Committee, in the global motorsport system it may, in practice, have a counterproductive effect, first and foremost in the context of ensuring the integrity of competitions.

"As a result of the full-scale aggression by the Russian Federation with the assistance of the Republic of Belarus, Ukrainian motorsport has suffered significant losses, with a large number of our motorsport competitors having been killed during this war, and that such circumstances simply cannot be disregarded when considering decisions of this nature."

FIA statement on Russia and Belarus ban being overturned

"The FIA has updated the requirements for Russian and Belarusian drivers, national teams, competitors and officials following a vote by the World Motor Sport Council.

"This follows an announcement by the IOC on 7 July and similar updates issued by other international sporting federations.

"The FIA maintains its ban on organising events and competitions in Russia and Belarus. The FIA continues to monitor the situation closely in Ukraine and reserves the right to update its position in the future."

Russian racing president 'grateful' for lifting of ban

Russian automobile federation (RAF) president Boris Romanovich Rotenberg, a billionaire and close associate of Vladimir Putin who is personally on UK and US sanction lists, also released a statement welcoming the ban being overturned.

"Behind this decision is the huge diplomatic work of the RAF. We have always maintained a professional dialogue with our colleagues from the FIA, firmly defending the interests of our country.

"Sport and culture should be outside of politics – they unite peoples. Justice has triumphed. We are grateful to the International Automobile Federation for the constructive dialogue and are ready to jointly solve all pressing issues.

"Full restoration of the membership of the Russian Automobile Federation in the FIA is the most important step that returns Russia to the process of making key decisions in world motorsport."

READ MORE: Red Bull confirm Isack Hadjar replacement for Dutch Grand Prix

F1 TRANSFERS: Verstappen mega offer, huge Sainz deal close, Alonso crunch time

Related

F1 FIA Mohammed Ben Sulayem

More F1 news

Latest F1 news

Dutch Grand Prix will be live and FREE on TV this weekend

Dutch Grand Prix will be live and FREE on TV this weekend

  • 41 minutes ago
Max Verstappen signs massive new F1 contract

Max Verstappen signs massive new F1 contract

  • 3 hours ago
F1 Driver Salaries: Updated list including Hamilton and Verstappen as Carlos Sainz GETS PAID

F1 Driver Salaries: Updated list including Hamilton and Verstappen as Carlos Sainz GETS PAID

  • Today 09:00
Red Bull chief issues shocking statement about 'undriveable' Max Verstappen car

Red Bull chief issues shocking statement about 'undriveable' Max Verstappen car

  • Today 08:15
F1 News Today: Christian Horner ready to tell all as 'terrible' Verstappen contract slammed

F1 News Today: Christian Horner ready to tell all as 'terrible' Verstappen contract slammed

  • Today 07:30
Cadillac break silence on F1 sale rumours amid US federal investigation into team owner

Cadillac break silence on F1 sale rumours amid US federal investigation into team owner

  • Yesterday 21:45

Just in

12:27
Dutch Grand Prix will be live and FREE on TV this weekend
09:35
Max Verstappen signs massive new F1 contract
09:00
F1 Driver Salaries: Updated list including Hamilton and Verstappen as Carlos Sainz GETS PAID
08:15
Red Bull chief issues shocking statement about 'undriveable' Max Verstappen car
07:30
F1 News Today: Christian Horner ready to tell all as 'terrible' Verstappen contract slammed
F1 news

Recommended by the editors

Dutch Grand Prix will be live and FREE on TV this weekend F1 Dutch Grand Prix

Dutch Grand Prix will be live and FREE on TV this weekend

41 minutes ago
F1 2027 grid: The 12 seats still open as Carlos Sainz signs mega deal

F1 2027 grid: The 12 seats still open as Carlos Sainz signs mega deal

Yesterday 20:19
Max Verstappen Red Bull contract 'a terrible bit of business' claims top F1 insider Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen Red Bull contract 'a terrible bit of business' claims top F1 insider

Yesterday 18:45
FIA confirms decision on Macarena wing ban after scary Max Verstappen crashes FIA

FIA confirms decision on Macarena wing ban after scary Max Verstappen crashes

Yesterday 09:15
Ontdek het op Google Play
x