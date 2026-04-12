close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Stroll pursing his lips with Aston Martin-themed black and green background

Final race times and finishing order at Paul Ricard as Lance Stroll toils in GT3 debut

Stroll pursing his lips with Aston Martin-themed black and green background — Photo: © IMAGO

Final race times and finishing order at Paul Ricard as Lance Stroll toils in GT3 debut

How Lance Stroll fared with Aston Martin in GT3 at Paul Ricard

Sam Cook
Digital Journalist
Sports Journalist who has been covering motorsport since 2023

Lance Stroll and his Comtoyou Racing team had a penalty-hit evening during the Canadian's GT3 Racing debut, eventually finishing way down the order.

Stroll was racing in the pro-class of the GT World Challenge Europe season opener at the Circuit Paul Ricard, the former home of the F1 French Grand Prix.

It was a six-hour endurance race held in both light and dark conditions, and it was the No.7 Aston Martin car which took the overall victory.

The trio of Marco Sorensen, Nicki Thiim and Mattia Drudi claimed the win in their Aston Martin Vantage GT3, one of seven Aston Martin cars which entered the weekend's schedule.

They took the victory away from the No. 48 Winward Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo of Maro Engel, Luca Stolz and Lucas Auer, after a late safety car which bunched the field up when Engel and co had been dominating the race.

Stroll actually completed all of his running in the dark at the Circuit Paul Ricard, with team-mates Mari Boya and Roberto Mehri taking on the first two stints in the light and sunset conditions respectively.

Stroll's team-mate Boya picked up a stop-and-go penalty during the first stint for an incident with the No.50 AF Corse Ferrari of Sean Gelael, with Boya spinning Gelael.

That put Stroll's No.18 team on the back foot, and after Mehri had picked up some more penalties, they eventually finished all the way down in 48th position, second last of all the remaining runners overall, and behind even the Gold, Silver and Bronze Cup runners.

Stroll himself performed well, however, putting in some very respectable lap times that were matching the top-10 runners around the Circuit Paul Ricard.

For Mercedes-AMG Team Verstappen Racing, Max Verstappen's GT3 racing team, Jules Gounon was struggling with food poisoning, but took on a mammoth second stint for the team, sounding increasingly ill over team radio.

That trio of Gounon, Chris Lulham and Daniel Juncadella finished ninth overall.

READ MORE: FIA reveals deadline for F1 2026 regulation 'tweaks'

GT World Challenge Europe Results: Paul Ricard 2026

Paul Ricard Results
Position Entry Car Laps/Time behind
1No.7Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 EVO176 laps
2No.48Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO+0.806
3 No.58McLaren 720S GT3 EVO+4.447
4No.32BMW M4 GT3 EVO+10.776
5No.59McLaren 720S GT3 EVO+25.880
6No.98BMW M4 GT3 EVO+28.638
7No.17Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO+29.437
8No.111McLaren 720S GT3 EVO+31.138
9*No.3Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO+35.708
10No.998BMW M4 GT3 EVO+38.569
11No.2Porsche 911 GT3 R EVO+2:15.209
12**No.46BMW M4 GT3 EVO+1.427 (behind 11th place)
13No.97Porsche 911 GT3 R EVO+11.324 (behind 11th place)
14No.51Ferrari 296 GT3 EVO+13.901 (behind 11th place)
15No.84Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II+32.419 (behind 11th place)
16No.71Ferrari 296 GT3 EVO+32.752 (behind 11th place)
17No.9Porsche 911 GT3 R EVO+33.847 (behind 11th place)
18No.30BMW M4 GT3 EVO+34.649 (behind 11th place)
19No.50Ferrari 296 GT3 EVO+42.247 (behind 11th place)
20No.21Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 EVO+42.737 (behind 11th place)
48***No.18Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 EVO163 laps

* - Verstappen Racing trio of Juncadella, Gounon and Lulham. ** - Valentino Rossi's BMW, he raced alongside Daniel Harper and Max Hesse. *** - Lance Stroll's team, alongside Mari Boya and Roberto Mehri.

READ MORE: Williams snap up Mercedes F1 veteran in championship signing

Sam Cook
Written by
Sam Cook - Digital Journalist
Sam Cook is a talented young sports journalist and social media professional who now specialises in Formula 1, having previously worked as a football journalist and a local news reporter for a variety of different brands.
View full biography

Related

F1 Aston Martin Lance Stroll

More F1 news

Latest F1 news

Lance Stroll just tried and failed to copy Max Verstappen’s F1 escape

Lance Stroll just tried and failed to copy Max Verstappen’s F1 escape

  • 21 minutes ago
Lance Stroll leaves F1 behind for shot at winning a race

Lance Stroll leaves F1 behind for shot at winning a race

  • Yesterday 17:42
Lance Stroll GT3 Results: Qualifying times and grid order at Paul Ricard

Lance Stroll GT3 Results: Qualifying times and grid order at Paul Ricard

  • Yesterday 14:01
Aston Martin F1 star swaps series after Max Verstappen talks

Aston Martin F1 star swaps series after Max Verstappen talks

  • Yesterday 12:57
Christian Horner - Juan Pablo Montoya ended my racing career

Christian Horner - Juan Pablo Montoya ended my racing career

  • 3 hours ago
F1 News Today: Red Bull exodus continues, Adrian Newey won't back down

F1 News Today: Red Bull exodus continues, Adrian Newey won't back down

  • Today 07:56

Just in

11:57
Lance Stroll just tried and failed to copy Max Verstappen’s F1 escape
10:55
F1 legend Ayrton Senna was ready to sign for Ferrari, but the move never happened - here's why
08:55
Christian Horner - Juan Pablo Montoya ended my racing career
07:56
F1 News Today: Red Bull exodus continues, Adrian Newey won't back down
11-4
Williams F1 team send Sainz & Albon to space in bizarre Artemis tribute
F1 news

Recommended by the editors

Lance Stroll just tried and failed to copy Max Verstappen’s F1 escape Racing News

Lance Stroll just tried and failed to copy Max Verstappen’s F1 escape

21 minutes ago
F1 legend Ayrton Senna was ready to sign for Ferrari, but the move never happened - here's why F1 Stories

F1 legend Ayrton Senna was ready to sign for Ferrari, but the move never happened - here's why

1 hour ago
Final race times and finishing order at Paul Ricard as Lance Stroll toils in GT3 debut GT World Challenge Europe

Final race times and finishing order at Paul Ricard as Lance Stroll toils in GT3 debut

2 hours ago
Christian Horner - Juan Pablo Montoya ended my racing career F1 News & Gossip

Christian Horner - Juan Pablo Montoya ended my racing career

3 hours ago
Ontdek het op Google Play
x