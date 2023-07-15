Hamilton spotted with actress and tennis ace as dating rumours run WILD

Joe Ellis

Saturday 15 July 2023 12:57

Lewis Hamilton's love life is again on the lips of F1 fans after he was spotted on a yacht on his week off without an F1 race.

The Daily Express showed pictures of Hamilton with Mexican actress Eiza Gonzalez and tennis ace Jenny Stray Spetalen from Norway.

The pictures come just days after Hamilton and Shakira were seen partying into the early hours after the British Grand Prix, where the British driver finished third.

Movie director Baz Luhrmann and his wife Catherine Martin were also on the yacht in Ibiza but Shakira was nowhere to be seen.

READ MORE: Shakira and Lewis Hamilton hit NIGHTCLUB as F1 legend and pop superstar romance rumours ramp up

The life of luxury

Spending the day on a yacht in Ibiza is something only those with plenty of cash in the bank tend to do. Hamilton and Gonzalez certainly fit the description.

The 33-year-old actress has appeared in some huge films including Baby Driver and Hobbs and Shaw - which is a part of the Fast and Furious franchise.

As of 2023, her net worth is thought to be $7 million, according to CAKnowledge, which doesn't get close to Hamilton's $285 million.

Spetalen, a 20-year-old up-and-coming tennis player, is the daughter of Oystein Stray Spetalen, one of the richest men in Norway.

The tennis ace and her sister are both heirs to the multi-billionaire and own their individual estates near Oslo.

She did not qualify for Wimbledon in 2023, of which the final will be played on Saturday (15 July).

READ MORE: F1 WAGs in 2023: Who are the partners of Verstappen, Horner and co?