Shakira and Lewis Hamilton hit NIGHTCLUB as F1 legend and pop superstar romance rumours ramp up

Chris Deeley

Thursday 13 July 2023 19:59

Rumours about Lewis Hamilton dating pop superstar Shakira have come to the fore yet again, with the pair spotted out at a club after last weekend's British Grand Prix.

The seven-time world champion has been visited at three different races this season by the Colombian songstress, each time sparking more rumours that the pair are more than simply friends.

The Miami Grand Prix earlier in the season was the first time the pair were seen together, going out on a boat during the Grand Prix weekend, before they went out to dinner with some friends when Hamilton was in Barcelona for the Spanish Grand Prix.

Shakira split from her long-term partner Gerard Pique last year, and has been linked with a couple of famous faces – including Tom Cruise.

READ MORE: F1 drivers out of contract: Hamilton heads select group

Long night out

She and Hamilton were spotted at a VIP table of Tape London, an exclusive club often frequented by celebrities in the capital, where they stayed until the early hours of the morning.

Shakira left some time around 3.30am after getting up several times to dance, while Hamilton stuck around until about 6am to celebrate his third place finish at Silverstone.

The Brit came from seventh on the grid to claim an unlikely place on the podium behind his countryman Lando Norris and the ever-present figure of Max Verstappen, closing the gap to Fernando Alonso ahead of him in the standings.

READ MORE: Best F1 TV commentators and presenters: GPFans Broadcaster Power Rankings