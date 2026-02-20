Audi F1 2026 Merch: Where to buy first official team kit as huge range revealed

The newly rebranded Audi F1 team have released their first official range of F1 team kit and the selection is vast.

Unlike some of their rival constructors who have merely released a single cap and polo shirt for the new season, Audi are fully embracing their new era with a wide range of replica teamwear, which is now available on the F1 Store.

Having teamed up with adidas, who also produce the Mercedes F1 2026 teamwear, Audi have put some of their rivals to shame off the track before the new championship has even gotten underway.

Their first range in collaboration with fellow German giants adidas offers fans the chance to try out all the new looks which will be worn by F1 drivers Nico Hulkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto across the season. Click here to shop the brand new Audi x adidas collection on the F1 Store now in full.

Audi 2026 kit arrives at the F1 Store

So, what does Audi's first F1 team kit include?

Below are some of GPFans' top picks from the new range.

Audi F1 2026 Authentic Team T-Shirt: £100

Let's start off strong with the very t-shirt modelled by Audi's F1 driver duo of Hulkenberg and Bortoleto in the image on this very article.

The official Audi F1 team tee comes in a short-sleeved style and features adidas' iconic 3-Stripes, as well as using the brand's innovative Climacool technology to disperse sweat for a cool, dry and distraction-free fit. This item is already selling fast so click here to get yours while stocks last.

Audi F1 adidas Nico Hulkenberg Hoodie - Black: £65

If you are an F1 fan looking to refresh your wardrobe and you support Hulkenberg, this item is perfect for you. The black hoodie features the German racer's No.27 on the front breast and has a creative F1-themed graphic on the back above the Revolut Audi F1 team branding. Click here to shop the 2025 British GP podium-sitter's merch.

Audi F1 adidas Gabriel Bortoleto T-Shirt - Black: £35

Bortoleto's own Audi F1 merch is a steal at just £35 for a groovy graphic tee that displays his name and driver number, proudly displayed on the side of an illustration of his F1 helmet.

As the first Brazilian driver to compete in the sport full-time since Felipe Massa last raced in 2017, the 21-year-old's merch naturally also features an ode to Sao Paulo, his hometown. Click here to get your hands on the Bortoleto branded Audi t-shirt.

Audi F1 adidas F1 Track Jacket: £140

What makes Audi's first F1 collection stand out from the rest on the grid is the wearability and diversity of the pieces. This track jacket for example could not only be worn to a race weekend but also used to safely keep you shielded in wet or cold weather thanks to the durable materials used. Click here to purchase now.

Still not convinced? Just look how cool it looks on Nico in the picture below!

Hulkenberg rocking the Audi adidas F1 Track Jacket

Audi F1 2026 Teamwear Engineer Tracktop - Womens: £100

Now we come to my personal favourite item of potentially not just the Audi drop, but all the 2026 F1 team kit pieces entirely. This Audi x adidas track top features a high-neck zip feature that gives the piece a streamlined look and feel.

Audi's new collection features pieces in both their dark and light colourways, with this cream item and it's bright red zip bound to stand out among the average pieces of F1 kit. Click here to get your hands on the in-demand item.

And that's not all, Audi's F1 2026 collection also includes all the classic pieces of teamwear including hats, water bottles, posters, joggers and children's editions of the pieces. I think it's fair to say that regardless of how Audi fare on track this season, their 2026 teamwear is a success.

