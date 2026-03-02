F1 2026 Merch: Red Bull launch fresh off-duty looks on eve of new season

Red Bull have released an exciting new capsule in collaboration with F1 apparel partner New Era as the days continue to countdown until the first round of the 2026 championship.

It is once again finally race week and there are now just three days until the drivers will stroll into the Melbourne paddock for the first media day of the sport's new era of regulations.

If you're a Red Bull fan however, then the only New Era you should be concerning yourself with is the American sports fashion and headwear company who have just dropped their latest capsule in collaboration with Max Verstappen and Isack Hadjar's F1 squad.

The new collection titled Beyond the Grid, sees the F1 team partner up with the F1 headwear partner and apparel producer for a new release, which has hit the virtual shelves just in time for spring.

The new collection is described as ‘garage born’ and aimed at the fans who go deeper into the engineering, culture, and expressive world behind the pinnacle of motorsport.

The pieces are stylish and offer a wider variety of team merch to help fans show their support for Red Bull beyond a grand prix race weekend.

The new capsule includes football‑style jerseys, hoodies, track jackets, cargo pants and retro racing and varsity outerwear which only continues to increase in popularity with modern F1 fans. To shop the full Red Bull off-duty collection on the official New Era website, click here.

READ MORE: Williams release F1 2026 team kit as new partnership revealed

Red Bull x New Era 'Beyond the Grid' kit available now

So, what does the new F1 team merchandise collection include and what are the highlights? Let's unpack that below.

Red Bull Racing All Over Print Dark Blue Football T-Shirt-£39

This v-neck Red Bull Racing t-shirt features the F1 team logo on the right side of the chest and has the New Era flag embroidered on the left chest and left sleeve.

Caution: The poster football tee of the latest Red Bull x New Era collaboration is selling out already. Don't want to miss out? Click here to buy while stocks last.

Red Bull Racing Dark Blue Jacket- £140

Now this piece is not only stylish but also a steal compared to Aston Martin and Honda's F1 2026 bomber jacket, which currently retails for £216!

The Red Bull varsity-style jacket draws from the hands‑on, industrial spaces that define motorsport culture, and gives a nod to Red Bull's new F1 technical partner Ford, with the rich blue shade. Click here to purchase.

Red Bull Racing Graphic White Long Sleeve T-Shirt- low stock- £48

This sleek white long sleeved Red Bull Racing graphic tee is available to buy now and features the Red Bull logo, a vintage take on the New Era branding and the No.4 graphic.

But don't worry McLaren fans, this isn't how you find out that Lando Norris decided to move to Red Bull. Instead, this represents the EST 04 that aligns with the year Red Bull were officially established as an F1 team. Click here to buy the new graphic tee now.

Red Bull Racing Washed Dark Red 9FORTY M-Crown Cap-£33

As is the case with any capsule released in collaboration with New Era, this collection features a heavy focus on headwear, so how could I make a list of my favourite items without including at least one hat.

Click here to buy my new favourite piece of headwear from the Red Bull x New Era collection, which is available in a rustic red shade.

Red Bull Racing Graphic Blue Dropped Shoulder Full Zip Hoodie- £92

I am very seriously considering buying this item and I’m a Ferrari fan… so that tells you all you need to know about the bright blue graphic zip hoodie.

My personal favourite from the beyond the grid collection is available to purchase via this link.

Red Bull Racing Graphic Black Oversized T-Shirt-£44

Finally if you would prefer to keep things simple then why not refresh your F1 merchandise wardrobe with a bold new plain black tee? Click here to buy the new Red Bull graphic t-shirt in partnership with New Era.

Please note if you purchase anything from a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.

READ MORE: You can FINALLY buy Ferrari F1 merch with Lewis Hamilton's name on it

Related