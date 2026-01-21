Williams release F1 2026 team kit as new partnership revealed

Williams F1 team have unveiled the newest edition of their team kit as they welcome their first collaboration with 2026 partners New Era.

It was confirmed last year that James Vowles' squad would not continue their partnership with PUMA beyond 2025, with Williams instead linking up with New York-based headwear provider New Era.

New Era's move into the role of Williams' official teamwear and headwear partner marks the first time the apparel company have branched out beyond headwear in F1.

The 2026 William F1 kit is now live on the New Era website and available to purchase.

Sainz and Albon 'Creating the Culture of Speed'

Ahead of the Williams 2026 car launch on February 3, the team's stellar driver pairing of Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon have modelled the team's new look for the upcoming 2026 season.

The new partnership between Williams and New Era is focused on 'Creating the Culture of Speed', and the duo's debut teamwear collection reflects that.

This is a first-of-its-kind partnership for the 106-year-old sports and lifestyle brand and New Era are bringing a wide range of F1 team kit for 2026 including headwear and accessories designed and crafted for the track team, drivers, and fans across the globe.

The 2026 collection is the first of many for this exciting multi-year partnership which weaves a century of American sports heritage into the precision and innovation of British F1 engineering.

Design details from the new kit have been incorporated into a special fan-selected livery which will be displayed on the Williams 2026 car, the FW48, when it runs for the first time at private pre-season testing in Barcelona next week.

With nine constructors' championships and seven drivers' titles to their name thanks to racing legends such as Nigel Mansell, Alain Prost, Damon Hill and Jacques Villeneuve, Williams are hoping to continue their legacy of success in 2026 and beyond as new regulations are introduced.

The 2026 team kit has been engineered to meet the performance demands of motorsport whilst reflecting Williams' refreshed brand identity. This latest F1 merchandise drop offers an extensive collection of t-shirts, hoodies, jackets and more and features the Grove-based outfit's new logo, which acts as a tribute to their storied history in motorsport.

New Era's trademark snapbacks, trucker and bucket hats, knit beanies and the iconic fitted 59FIFTY will also be up for grabs with Williams F1 branding.

Williams F1 team principal Vowles said of the new merchandise: “Today’s team kit launch is an exciting milestone in our partnership with New Era. The kit represents who we are as a team right now – proud of our history, confident in our identity and focused on the future. We’re delighted to be able to share this moment with our fans and to see the team take to the grid in New Era for the first time.”

New Era CEO Christopher Koch added: “Beginning our journey with Atlassian Williams F1 Team reflects New Era’s continued commitment to global sport and culture. By combining our cultural heritage with one of motorsport’s most respected and resurgent teams, we are translating the energy, precision, and legacy of racing into a new form of expression for fans.”

Click here to shop the full Williams 2026 F1 teamwear collection with New Era.

Please note that if you purchase anything from a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.

AUDI F1: Where to buy new team kit as adidas partnership rivals Mercedes

Related