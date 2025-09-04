Williams have announced a new partnership for their F1 team, simultaneously bringing an end to another association.

The historic team have unveiled New Era as their new 'official teamwear and headwear partner', marking the first time that the apparel company have branched out beyond headwear in F1.

The team have promised fans a range of 'lifestyle collections and race specials' to launch over the course of the 2026 season, as off-track fashion becomes ever more important for teams.

The link-up with New Era brings to an end the team's partnership with PUMA, which began just last year and will expire at the end of the 2025 season.

Williams ditch PUMA deal to move into new 'New Era' era

Paul Gils, a vice-president at New Era, said in a statement confirming the move: "Atlassian Williams Racing is one of the most iconic names in motorsport, and we’re extremely proud to join them on their transformative journey of resurgence and redefinition.

"Together, we will create world-class products for a global fan base that speaks to tradition, innovation and a bold future – both on and off track."

Williams' merchandise and licensing director Luke Timmins added: “For almost 50 years, Atlassian Williams Racing has been known for its bold innovation and passion for racing.

"From our world-class drivers and engineers to our first-rate fans and partners we are building a team to win again, and take pride in doing things differently. This first-of-its-kind partnership with New Era will mean Atlassian Williams Racing shows up in style and help reach new audiences to join our journey back to the top.”

