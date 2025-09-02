Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari pay homage to racing legend with limited edition merch release
Ferrari and their drivers Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc have paid homage to racing legend Niki Lauda with a new range of merchandise ahead of this weekend's Italian Grand Prix.
Hamilton might be having a difficult debut season with Ferrari, but he is surely looking forward to this weekend's Formula 1 action.
The seven-time champion has already had a taste of what it is like to race in front of the passionate Italian fans at Imola earlier this season, and now he gets to do so again at Monza.
It is always a special time of year for the team, and this year, Ferrari, their drivers, and Puma have unveiled a new line of merchandise - the 'Monza Limited Edition Collection' - which they say pays homage to Lauda's championship win at the track back in 1975.
Ferrari release Laudi-inspired merch
In an official statement, Puma and Ferrari wrote: "Global Sports Company PUMA and Scuderia Ferrari HP are proud to unveil the Monza Limited Edition Collection, a tribute to one of Formula 1’s most defining moments.
"In 1975, Niki Lauda claimed his first World Championship title at Monza, a victory that reignited Scuderia Ferrari’s racing legacy and cemented an unbreakable bond with the Tifosi.
"Now, 50 years later, Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc arrive at Monza as Scuderia Ferrari HP teammates for the very first time—marking a new chapter in Scuderia Ferrari’s storied history.
"Throughout the Monza weekend, the Scuderia Ferrari HP team will be wearing the Monza Limited Edition Collection, showcasing a fusion of past and present both on and off the track."
The range includes a blue t-shirt, a red t-shirt, a blue cap, and a blue hoodie, as well as a red, retro-style jacket.
One team. One look. Monza Edition 💪🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/CwZJsj1FWU— Scuderia Ferrari HP (@ScuderiaFerrari) September 1, 2025
